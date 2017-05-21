Cannes: All Rights Scores Fan Bingbing’s ‘Portrait’

Paris- and Hong Hong-based All Rights Entertainment is handling international sales on “The Lady in the Portrait,” the historical romantic drama that Cannes recently added to the festival program as a tribute to Chinese jury member Fan Bingbing.

Fan plays the 18th century Chinese empress Ulanara at the moment she meets Jesuit Jean Denis Attiret (played by Melvil Poupaud) one of the official painters to the imperial court. The film plays on the romantic tensions between the two, the rigid court etiquette and the most extreme cultural differences between East and West.

“Portrait” was directed by Charles de Meaux (“Stretch,” “Shimkent Hotel”) and written by de Meaux and Michel Fessler (“March of the Penguins,” “Ridicule”). It will play in Cannes on May 24. Production was by Evergrande Pictures, SFDC and Anna Sanders Films, in association with Back Up Films.

All Rights has enjoyed initial Cannes success with sales of “Hostiles,” an action film now in post-production that is directed by France’s Xavier Gens. Rights were acquired for Germany, Austria and Switzerland by Splendid Films; by Twelve Entertainment for Italy; Umedia for Benelux; and for Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Bolivia with Star Films. The remaining Latin American territories were acquired by A2 Distribution.

