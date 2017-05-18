Actress Quartet in Focus for 30th Tokyo Film Festival

Four female talents have been selected to star in the Japan Now section of the Tokyo International Film Festival. The festival is this year celebrating its 30th edition.

Actresses, Sakura Ando, Yu Aoi, Hikari Mitsushima and Aoi Miyazaki, will fly the flag for the home nation. The festival describes the quartet as “the muses of Japanese cinema,” and said that they had been selected for “the powerful sparks they generate on screen, their collaborations with directors, and their increasing international stature.” Previously the section has been dedicated to (male) directors including Masato Harada and Shunji Iwai.

Sakura Ando has appeared in Sion Sono’s “Love Exposure” and Yang Yonghi’s “Our Homeland.” Yu Aoi marked her feature film debut with Shunji Iwai’s “All About Lili Chou Chou,” and won awards with her role in Lee Sang-il’s “Hula Girls.” Hikari Mitsushima gained worldwide attention for her performance in Sion Sono’s “Love Exposure” and Takashi Miike’s “Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai.” Aoi Miyazaki debuted in Akihiko Shiota’s “Harmful Insect” and recently starred in Yuya Ishii’s “The Great Passage.”

The festival, under new director Takeo Hisamatsu, will this year run from Oct. 25 – Nov. 3, at Roppongi Hills and other venues in Tokyo.