4DX, the cinema motion technology developed by Korea’s CJ 4DPlex, is to be installed in multiplexes in Australia and Africa. The installations mean that the equipment is now operational on six continents.

CJ 4DPlex struck a deal with Australia’s Village Cinemas to equip one theater in Century City, Melbourne. The location was selected because of its past success with blockbuster movies.

4DX includes motion seats and environmental effects such as wind, rain, lightning, snow, and a variety of scents. It is currently installed in some 370 auditoriums across 47 countries.

The company also unveiled a deal with Cinemax, the leading cinema exhibitor in Angola. Cinemax plans to open three 4DX locations in the country’s capital city, Luanda, by the end of 2020, beginning with Cinemax Talatona this year. 4DX was first installed in Africa in 2015 in through Nu Metro Cinemas in South Africa.