ATF: 108 Media Boards Faith-Based Sports Drama ‘100 Yards’

108 Media, a Singapore-based global content distribution and development company with offices in Toronto, Japan and Hong Kong, has acquired faith-based sports drama “100 Yards.” The deal was announced at the Asia TV Forum and Market on Wednesday.

Co-directed by Ross Campbell and Dale Fabrigar, “100 Yards” follows a famous but flawed college athlete who turns down a lucrative NFL offer to search for his mother who has gone missing in the Philippines. There he encounters unexpected obstacles that takes him on a journey of self-discovery. The producers aim to tap the growing market for faith based films.

Shot on location in Los Angeles and in Cebu, Philippines, the film stars Sean Patrick Flanery, Steven Brewis, Melissa Paulo, and Singapore’s Rebecca Lim.

“108 Singapore was established to find films like “100 Yards.” This film continues 108’s core belief and passion of bringing outstanding and unique content that has the East-West connection and the potential to truly entertain a global audience,” said Abhi Rastogi, CEO and Founder of 108 Media.

The film is produced by Singapore-based outfits Silver Media Group, Salt Media & Entertainment, and Advent Media Group, alongside Southeast Asian media investment firm Aurora Global Media Capital.

“Compelling content and positive messages are not mutually exclusive. ‘100 Yards’ is a story that can attract audiences and at the same time, inspire us. We hope it will impact audiences as much as it will entertain them,” said Chan Gin Kai, executive producer of Silver Media Group.