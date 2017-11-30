ATF: 108, Aurora Co-Production Deal to Include Mattie Do Project

Laotian filmmaker Mattie Do’s “The Long Walk” is one of several new titles that feature in the multi-title co-production partnership between 108 Media, a Singapore-based global content distribution and development company, and Aurora Media Holdings, one of Southeast Asia’s leading media and entertainment entities. The deal was announced at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday.

Do’s current film “Dearest Sister” is Laos’ entry in the Academy Awards foreign-language category. “The Long Walk” is a time-travelling horror-sci-fi drama that tells the story of a rural farmer who develops an obsession with a spirit who haunts the dirt road where she died.

108 and Aurora will together acquire and develop original content and third-party IP and will finance, produce, distribute and license 10-15 film and television projects across genres annually for the global market.

First up is Christian Hallman’s thriller “Paradise Lost,” that begins its shoot at Southeast Asian locations in early 2018. The film will follow a group of biologists who set out to find their missing friends, but they find something much more terrifying waiting for them.

Asian action stars Raja Ilya, Donny Alamsyah, and Yayan Ruhian will begin filming “Rafira” in Indonesia and Malaysia in the second quarter of 2018. The film tells the story of a politician’s daughter who is kidnapped at her own wedding, and the violent fallout from a vengeful father.

“Strong partnerships like these will help us transform the media landscape and give a voice to visionary creators,” said 108 chief executive Abhi Rastogi.

Justin Deimen, group managing partner of Aurora said: “We’re looking forward to putting steps in place with 108 Media in establishing this unique slate of diversified content that allows us to penetrate different market points with various partners and at varying scopes.”

Aurora Media’s recent feature film productions and investments include “100 Yards” with Sean Patrick Flanery and Rebecca Lim; “Stano”, featuring Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara; “Storm Boy”, with Geoffrey Rush and Jai Courtney; and “The Song of Scorpions” starring Irrfan Khan, Golshifteh Farahani and Waheeda Rehman, that was a special presentation at the Singapore International Film Festival.