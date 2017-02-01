BUYER: Zac Posen

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $3,500,000

SIZE: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Celebrated fashion designer Zac Posen, a perennial favorite of red-carpet walkers and since 2012 a judge on “Project Runway,” has substantially upgraded his residential circumstances in New York City, as was first noticed by the celebrity property gossips at Luxury Listings and confirmed in property records, with the $3.5 million purchase of an elegant if fussily dressed duplex penthouse the Upper East Side.

Listing details, which do not indicate square footage, show the two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom penthouse, atop a stately brown brick building designed by esteemed architect Emory Roth and saddled with horse-chocking monthly maintenance fees of $4,995, features a slew of fancy pants features such as a carved Chesney marble mantelpiece in the living room, intricately hand painted wall and ceiling details in the dining room, and a one-of-a-kind hand crafted iron staircase that links the two floors. No doubt the penthouse’s seven custom-fitted closets, four of them amply proportioned walk-ins, was of particular interest to the 35-year-old designer and his long-time boyfriend, French stylist Christopher Niquet.

The formal entry, decked out by the previous owner with a glittery Neoclassical crystal chandelier, minty green brocade wallpaper and hand-painted stenciling around the ceiling, leads to the living room where there’s a fireplace and several glass doors that lead to an unusually humongous 1,800 square foot terrace with energetic views of the surrounding buildings and what listing descriptions described as “an array of trees, flowering bushes and other seasonal plantings.” The spacious separate dining room also opens out to the terrace through glass doors as does the cozily compact breakfast area in the awkwardly laid out but expensively outfitted kitchen that features strongly grained solid rosewood cabinets, banker green marble counter tops and premium-grade stainless steel appliances. A tiny staff room or office just off the kitchen has a half bathroom and downstairs each of the bedrooms benefits from two large closets and a private en suite bathroom.

A quick spin through property records indicates that Mister Posen, who launched his own eponymous label when he was just 21 and was recently selected by Delta Airlines to redesign the uniforms for its 60,000 employees, remains in possession of a five-room apartment on a lower floor of a full-service pre-war apartment house on a busy but convenient Midtown street that he snatched up in early 2013 for $925,000. While the two-bedroom and two-bathroom unit has undoubtedly undergone an extensive update and stylish snazzification since he bought it, listing details from the time of Mister Posen’s purchase indicate the unit opened to a small but proper foyer and contained a living room with fireplace, a tiny dining room, and an even smaller galley-style kitchen.

Exterior image: Nicholas Strini for Property Shark

Listing photos: Core