SELLER: Yolanda Hadid

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $4,995,000

SIZE: 3,950 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Yolanda Hadid, former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” fourth ex-wife of Grammy laden composer/songwriter/producer David Foster and mother to two of the world’s most in demand models, Bella and Gigi Hadid, listed her bachelorette pad condo in a 24-story luxury tower along Los Angeles’s Wilshire Corridor at $4.995 million. Miz Hadid bought the house-sized aerie just over a year ago, in early December 2015, for $4.59 million.

Current marketing materials show the 3,950-square-foot condo, which carries monthly homeowner’s dues of $3,865, has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms plus an additional suite of unknown size on a lower floor that’s suitable for use as a private office or staff quarters. The mid-floor unit, with knock-your-socks-off city and/or ocean views from every room, features a desirable private elevator entrance, airy 11-foot ceilings, designer wall coverings, and custom window treatments that incorporate automated UV-blocking window shades. In addition to the pampering list of five-star amenities provided to the building’s well-heeled residents — valet and concierge services, a private lounge, state-of-the-art fitness facility, a heated outdoor swimming pool, and a climate controlled wine cellar with private lockers — Miz Hadid’s unit transfers with three deeded parking spaces in the on-site garage.

An L-shaped combination living/dining room, with ashy grey-toned hardwood floors, is plenty large enough to accommodate multiple sitting areas and includes a fireplace and a wall of steel-trimmed windows that open to a small, vertigo-inducing cantilevered balcony. The adjacent kitchen, with chatoyant seal grey cabinetry, slab marble counter tops and premium grade appliances, has a center work island and a dining area with open views over the city. There are two en suite guest/family bedrooms, the smaller of them tucked discretely behind the kitchen, plus a master suite that includes another huge wall of steel-trimmed windows with access to a second thrillingly cantilevered balcony, a spacious onyx-tiled bathroom, a fitted walk-in closet listing details describe as “department store worthy,” and an adjoining den/massage room with wet bar.

Miz Hadid and her 16-time Grammy winning ex-husband previously owned a 3.25-acre estate with an 11,622-square-foot Mediterranean mansion perched high on a prominent bluff above Malibu’s Carbon Beach that they officially put up for sale in early 2014 at $27.5 million but didn’t sell until October 2015 for $19.495 million to, we’ve been told by the sorts of people who known these things, billionaire financier Robert Smith and his 2010 Playboy Playmate of the Year and former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant wife Hope Dworaczyk.

