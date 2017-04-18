After it came available a year ago amid much publicity with an in-hindsight too rosy asking price of $15.95 million, the Los Angeles estate of Oscar-nominated husband-and-wife screenwriting team Gloria Katz and Willard Huyck has popped back up for sale with a substantially lower asking price of $14.75 million price tag. The almost 1.5-acre spread, known as Los Vientos, has been owned by the Oscar nominated “American Graffiti” and “Howard the Duck” writers since at least the late 1990s and the multi-winged residence, a meticulously crafted Spanish hacienda of about 5,200-square-feet secreted down a long, gated and picturesquely tree-shaded driveway, was designed in the late 1930s for Westclox heir Frederic M. Blow in conjunction with architect Wallace Frost by iconic California architect Cliff May who considered the house his masterpiece.

The extensively updated five-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom residence retains many original architectural details such as vintage tiles and exposed wood ceiling beams. A carved wood front door opens to a sun-flooded foyer with terra-cotta floor tiles, a vaulted exposed wood ceiling, a gracefully curved staircase, and a rhythmic row of French doors that open to the swimming pool. In addition to formal living and dining rooms there’s an oversized kitchen and what marketing materials call a “bar/lounge” that spills out to a patio that overlooks the grounds that offer both canyon and city views along with a swimming pool and a paddle tennis court.

The considerably reduced asking price belies the indisputably prime location of Los Vientos on one of L.A.’s most discreet and prestigious streets where some of the other estates along the remarkably narrow, hedge bordered private lane are owned by world renowned conductor Zubin Mehta, billionaire investor and philanthropist Eli Broad, financier Bruce Karsh, and actress Rene Russo and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Dan Gilroy (“Nightcrawler”).

