Will Smith Secretly Sells Multi-Residence Compound Above Secret Beach on Kauai’s North Shore (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

LOCATION: Kilauea, Kauai, HI

PRICE: $12,000,000

SIZE: 6.91 acres, four residential structures with a total of 7 bedrooms and 7 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: We first heard word from an anonymous tipster we’ll call Mona Lois and property records now reveal Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith secretly sold a multi-residence compound on a high bluff above picturesquely pristine Secret Beach on the North Shore of the Hawaiian island of Kauai in an off-market deal for $12 million. The couple realized a substantial, two million dollar profit on the spectacularly sited, two-parcel spread they acquired, per tax records, in a two late 2015 transactions that totaled $10 million.

The just shy of seven-acre tropical oasis, with two gated entrances, has a handful of structures sprinkled throughout the property for maximum privacy, including a two-story main house with three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, two lava rock fireplaces and extra high ceilings and doorways custom designed to accommodate the house’s original owner, 7’2’ professional basketball icon Kareem Abdul Jabbar. A carriage house provides an additional bedroom and bathroom, a self-contained guesthouse has another two bedrooms and two bathrooms and a multi-purpose studio contains a half bathroom. The lush compound also includes a 50-foot-long swimming pool and spa, a poolside pavilion that includes a bar and bathroom, a tennis court, an orchard of mature fruit trees, a wide variety of tropical ornamentals and a private, deeded access trail that zigzags down the bluff to what Forbes Traveler magazine once described as one of the sexiest beaches in the world. All four residential structures are equipped with air-conditioning and are finished with curated selections of rare and exotic woods and have glimmering ocean views, vaulted ceilings and over-sized glass doors that open to wrap around lanais.

Roni Marley at Hawaii Life, who represented both sides of the clandestine transaction, declined to comment when contacted.

This is not the first time the Tinseltown A-listers have owned property in Hawaii and, indeed, it’s not even the first prime piece of tropical property they’ve owned along Secret Beach. In 2011 the two-time Oscar-nominated “Men in Black” star and the “Girls Trip” co-star sold a modestly sized house on just over seven oceanfront acres for $20 million to a blind trust linked to Ekaterina Rybolovlev, daughter of Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev. Stateside, the Smiths reside in a 22,000-square-foot mansion on more than 20 resort-style acres in the mountains above Calabasas that was featured in Architectural Digest in 2011. They also keep a modest residence inside the guarded gates of Hidden Hills, CA, as well as a 9,200-square-foot, ski-in/ski-out chalet in Park City, Utah.

Listing photos: via HI Information Service