Viola Davis sold her longtime home in the relatively unsung and, at least by Beverly Hills-centric real estate standards, far flung community of Granada Hills, at the northern border of the San Fernando Valley, for $1.15 million. Unfortunately for the industry award hoovering star of “The Help,” who can boast an Emmy, a Tony, a Golden Globe and several SAG awards in addition to a 2017 Academy Award for her supporting role in the Denzel Washington directed film “Fences,” the sale price was a smidgen less than the $1.17 million property records indicate she paid for the property more than 11 years earlier.

The unassuming beige stucco residence, on a curving street lined with eerily similar looking houses and fronted by a prominent three-car garage, has five bedrooms and five bathrooms in just under 4,000-square-feet. A double-height foyer with curved staircase and dark wood floors steps down to rather slender seeming formal living room with beige floor tiles, a raised ceiling, huge windows and a gas fireplace. The neighboring formal dining room, painted a bold candy apple red, connects through to an expensively remodeled kitchen fitted with a comprehensive array of name-brand stainless steel appliances. A center work island separates the kitchen from a breakfast area and a family-sized family room that offers a built-in wet bar and a TV-surmounted fireplace.

The roomy master suite has a double-sided fireplace, separate sitting room, several closets and an updated bathroom with jetted tub and tiled shower. Iron accented doors in the family room lead to an entertainer’s backyard with dining terrace, built-in barbecue area and a lagoon-style swimming pool set into a tumble of faux boulders laced with arched footbridges and waterfalls.

Davis significantly upgraded her residential circumstances last year with the $5.7 million purchase of a brand new, 7,500-square-foot vaguely Tuscan-style villa in Toluca Lake with five bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a 600-bottle climate controlled wine cellar, state-of-the-art screening room, and resort-style backyard with saltwater swimming pool and built-in barbecue.

