Vince Vaughn Lists Kate Bosworth’s Former ‘East Coast Farmhouse’ in the Hollywood Hills

SELLER: Vince Vaughn

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $2,695,000

SIZE: 2,890 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Vince Vaughn and his former real estate agent wife Kyla Weber listed their celeb-pedigreed Hollywood Hills pied-à-terre with an asking price of $2.695 million. Mister Vaughn purchased the privately situated property near the top of Runyon Canyon Park almost exactly three years ago from stylish fashion model and actress Kate Bosworth for $2.375 million and subsequently made it available as a rental with asking prices from a high of $14,000 to a low of $12,500. Current listing details describe the two-story residence as an “East Coast Farmhouse” with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,890-square-feet.

Imposing driveway gates open to a long, brick accented driveway that sweeps down to a small motor court, a two-car garage and a trellised courtyard entrance. Double glass doors open to a pint-sized foyer with glossy, dark chocolate-colored wood floors that run throughout the open concept main floor living spaces. A small “formal” sitting area with vaulted ceiling is anchored by a white brick fireplace, an adjoining den area offers built-in media equipment, and the dining room is open over a short, two-stool peninsula snack bar to a galley-style kitchen fitted with buff colored stone countertops on white cabinetry, professional grade stainless steel appliances and a huge greenhouse window over one of the two farmhouse-style sinks.

Two guest bedrooms on the main floor, one with a bank of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and the other with two sets of French doors, share a spacious compartmentalized bathroom with access to the side yard where there’s a lap lane swimming pool set against a towering stand of bamboo. The upstairs is give over entirely to the master suite and comprises a slender lofted stair landing lined with bookshelves, a sky light topped bedroom that opens through French doors to a balcony, two unexpectedly large and custom fitted walk-in closets and a bathroom finished with marble-topped double sink vanity, white ceramic tiled soaking tub and a separate shower stall.

French doors open the main floor living spaces to a tree-shaded outdoor entertainment terrace that runs the full width of the house with an over-the-hedgerow 180-degree canyon view.

The “Wedding Crashers” star, soon to be seen on the silver screen with Eric Bana and Forest Whitaker in the drama “The Forgiven” about South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, additionally maintains a 7,308-square-foot residence in Manhattan Beach, CA, acquired in early 20014 for $6,447,000 from former USC football coach Lane Kiffen. Mister Vaughn previously owned a Colonial-style home in the upscale L.A. suburb of La Cañada Flintridge that was bought in the spring of 2013 for $3.925 million and sold three years later for $4.8 million and in September of 2016, after a years long slog on and off the market at declining prices that started at a high of $24.7 million, he finally dumped a 12,000-square-foot, two-unit triplex penthouse atop the Palmolive Building in Chicago in two separate transactions that totaled $12.1 million.

Listing photos: Compass