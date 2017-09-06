Tyler Perry Picks Up Glass-Walled Beverly Hills Mansion

BUYER: Tyler Perry

LOCATION: Beverly Hills (Post Office), CA

PRICE: $14,500,000

SIZE: 17,245 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Writer, producer, cross-dressing comedic actor and money minting film and television tycoon Tyler Perry needs another multi-million dollar high-maintenance mansion about as much as a pelican needs a chainsaw but property records suggest he’s nonetheless splashed out $14.5 million for a glass-walled architectural high in the mountains between Beverly Hills and Studio City. The flamboyant residence, which arguably gives off more than a subtle vibe of an upscale suburban office building, was long owned by billionaire aerospace entrepreneur and philanthropist Alfred E. Mann who passed at 90 in early 2016.

First listed more than a year ago with an exuberantly optimistic asking price of $29.95 million, the estate is perched high on a 4.2-acre private knoll above Mulholland Drive with commanding city lights view over both Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley. A long, gated drive swoops up to the front of the house where a massive, sculpture dotted motor court will accommodate 30 or more cars. The multi-winged mansion, a glass and steel amalgamation of interlocking square pavilions topped by dramatic pyramid-shaped skylights, has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in 17,245-square-feet of voluminous, sun filled space. The house offers what listing details call “both grand and intimate spaces” with floor-to-ceiling windows and a capacious, atrium-like entry with overlapping marble stepping stones under soaring vaulted ceilings crisscrossed by a series of floating, open-tread staircases.

There are vast formal living and dining room plus several smaller lounges and dining nooks, a kitchen designed for catering and a huge family room with fireplace, wet bar and film projection screen. A koi pond meanders through the grounds and right on through the atrium-like entrance gallery while the backyard’s leisure amenities include prairie-sized terraces designed for large-scale entertaining, an outdoor kitchen, a sunken tennis court and a resort-style swimming pool set into a tumble of boulders with a waterslide, party-sized spa and waterfall grotto.

Mister Perry, whose various camp-comedy film franchises have hauled in more than three-quarters of a billion dollars in worldwide box office receipts, is well known among celebrity property gossips for his unabashed penchant for extraordinarily large homes. In Los Angeles, he continues to own a 25,545-square-foot mansion he custom built on 22.5 acres in the ritzy, guard-gated Beverly Ridge Estates enclave in Beverly Hills and in his home base of Atlanta, where Tyler Perry Studios is located, he owns “Avec Chateau,” a not quite 17,000-square-foot mansion in Fairburn, GA, he custom built on 11.4 acres he purchased in the spring of 2001 for $62,661.

Last year Mister Perry sold one of his Atlanta area mega-mansions, an opulent and conspicuously colossal 34,688-square-foot extravaganza about 10 miles north of downtown Atlanta on 17 acres that borders the Chattahoochee River. He bought the baronial spread in 2005 for $9 million, set it out for sale over the summer of 2015 at $25 million and sold it almost exactly a year later for $17.5 million. In 2010 the entertainment industry cynosure shelled out $7.6 million for the “Dean Gardens” estate in Johns Creek, GA, about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. At the time of his purchase the epic estate included an exceedingly opulent Neoclassical mansion of approximately 42,000-square-feet on 50-some manicured acres that incorporated a 2-acre lake, a wedding chapel, a private amphitheatre, an 18-hole private golf course, a caretaker’s house, a gardener’s cottage, and a helipad. The estate was known for its lavish and extensive formal gardens, partially modeled after Victoria, British Columbia’s famed Butchart Gardens. Mister Tyler reportedly planned to raze the mansion and build a new, more eco-oriented mansion but in the end sold the property a few years later for $9.2 million to a housing developer who has since abandoned plans for a subdivision and recently set the property out for sale.

Listing photos: The Agency