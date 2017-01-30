SELLER: Ty Burrell

LOCATION: Culver City, CA

PRICE: $1,398,000

SIZE: 1,680 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: A penthouse condo atop a modern, low-rise building in the fairly recently gentrified heart of downtown Culver City owned by “Modern Family” dad Ty Burrell has come up for sale at $1,398,000. The two-time Emmy winner and no doubt lucratively compensated Gain laundry detergent spokesman who lent his voice to Bailey the beluga whale in the animated money maker “Finding Dory” and will appear in the star-studded silver screen comedy “Rock That Body,” purchased the two-bedroom and two bathroom unit according to sales records in June 2010 for $865,000.

The fourth floor aerie measures in at a decidedly modest-by-celeb-standards 1,680-square-feet with maple wood floors and custom cloth wall coverings. The open kitchen, fitted with sleek designer appliances and solid surface counter tops, has a huge center island with four-stool integrated snack counter while the adjoining combination living/dining space opens through floor-to-ceiling glass sliders a private terrace with open views towards the Baldwin Hills. The guest/family bedroom, which opens off the entrance gallery, has a spacious and custom-fitted walk-in closet while the master bedroom, which opens less than elegantly directly off the main living space, has glass sliders to the terrace, a spacious fitted walk-in closet/dressing area and an efficiently arranged bathroom with floating double sink vanity, soaking but and separate glass-enclosed shower space with integrated bench seat. There’s an unexpectedly large laundry room just inside the front door and online marketing materials show the unit transfers with two side-by-side parking spaces in a secured garage, both with outlets to power up a electric car, and the building offers both cardio and yoga studios for its exercise inclined residents.

In 2008 Mister Burrell and his wife Holly officially relocated from New York City, where they lived in the Astoria area of Queens, to Salt Lake City, UT, where in 2014 they opened a beer-centric bar and gastro pub called Beer Bar and property records and other online resources indicate they acquired an unassuming single-story house in a leafy downtown neighborhood.

Listing photos: Redfin