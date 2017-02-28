BUYER: Trevor Noah,

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $10,000,000

SIZE: 3,596 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Word on the New York City celebrity real estate street is that “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah coughed up a whopping $10 million for a generously terraced duplex penthouse atop Stella Tower, an elegant, low-rise pre-war building just to the west of Times Square on a bustling, tree-lined street in the Hell’s Kitchen/Clinton neighborhood. The never lived in 3,596-square-foot penthouse, with three en suite bedrooms and three full and two half bathrooms, was originally put up for sale nearly year ago with a pie-in-the-sky $12,995,000 price tag that plummeted to $11.495 million before Mister Noah came along and scooped it up at a further 10% discount.

A proper foyer with switch back staircase, itty-bitty coat closet, powder room and laundry closet leads to an almost 29-foot-long combination dining and living room with solid oak floorboards stained a dark chocolate shade of brown and over-sized windows that frame glittery skyline views. The living room is completely open to an eat-in kitchen deluxely fitted and kitted with furniture-grade cabinetry, polished concrete countertops, designer fixtures, and, natch, a full suite of sleek appliances. Two guest/family bedrooms on the lower floor each have an en suite bathroom, one of them with steam shower, and a sun-flooded den at the top of the stairs has a soaring 14-foot ceiling and two entire walls of not-quite floor to ceiling windows that open to a 934-square-foot private terrace with unobstructed views. The master suite privately occupies its own wing of the second floor and offers three closets plus a bedroom-sized dressing room and a luxuriously large bathroom decked out with double sinks, radiant heated chevron-pattern black marble tile floors, a classic cast iron soaking tub and a snazzy glass-enclosed steam shower.

Residents of the soignée Art Deco building, designed in the late 1920s by esteemed architect Ralph Walker who named it after his wife, pay sky-high monthly taxes and fees — Mister Noah’s new penthouse carries common charges of $4,358 per month along with monthly taxes of $4,432 per listing details — that provide them with a stunning, terrazzo-floored lobby staffed with uniformed full-time doormen, an on-site gym, media lounge and garden.

The clearly very successful South African stand-up comedian, who took over “The Daily Show” from Jon Stewart in 2015, didn’t have far to schlep his belongings; He previously rented a two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom unit with private terrace in the same building that was, according to reports from the time, listed at $15,000 per month.

