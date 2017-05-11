Blink-182’s Travis Barker Buys Second Home in Calabasas (EXCLUSIVE)

BUYER: Travis Barker
LOCATION: Calabasas, CA
PRICE: $2,825,000
SIZE: 7,196 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Even though he already owns a significantly larger and far more expensive mansion in the guard-gated and celeb-stocked Oaks development in Calabasas, property records reveal Blink-182’s rock star drummer Travis Barker coughed up $2.825 million for a second but somewhat smaller home in the affluent enclave. The residence, a proto-suburban SoCal version of an Italianate villa, sits on a .38-acre corner parcel with five bedrooms and six bathrooms ,plus a couple of bonus rooms, in 7,196-square-feet.

Polished beige travertine floors run throughout the main floor living spaces that are arranged around a central courtyard with outdoor fireplace. In addition to a library/office/music room just off the entrance hall, the residence includes a double-height living room with fireplace, a formal dining room with French doors to the backyard, and an exceptionally long bonus room suitable for use as a home theater or fitness room. Fitted with late-model high-quality stainless steel appliances and speckled beige granite counter tops on dark wood cabinetry, the kitchen opens over a double wide center island to a breakfast room and adjoining family room with built-in entertainment center and curved corner fireplace. Both the breakfast and family rooms have French doors to the backyard. There’s a guest or staff suite on the main floor and front and rear stairs ascend to the upper floor that, in addition to a wood-floored den that opens to an arched loggia the overlooks the driveway, comprises three wall-to-wall carpeted en suite guest bedrooms and an over-sized, multi-room master suite with sitting room, private terrace, fitted walk-in closet and beige-tiled bathroom with jetted garden tub and separate, multi-head shower.

The backyard, walled and hedged for privacy, isn’t particularly big but comfortably accommodates a slender formal garden along the side of the house plus extensive paver tile and stamped concrete terracing, a shaded terrace for al fresco dining, a built-in fire pit ringed by built-in bench seats, and a swimming pool and spa backed by a couple of freestanding columns and fountain.

Both Mister Barker and the seller were represented in the transaction by Rodeo Realty’s Michael Chez.

Besides the aforementioned 9,253-square-foot mansion in the Oaks community that the heavily tatted musician and his now ex-wife, former beauty queen Shanna Moakler, acquired back in early 2007 for $9.5 million, Mister Barker’s residential holdings include a nondescript mock-Med residence in a guard gated enclave in Bel Air as well as another perfectly ordinary mock-Med residence in Lake Elsinore, CA, bought in 2004 for $480,000. In June 2014 Mister Barker shelled out $4 million for a four-bedroom and four-bathroom contemporary in the prosperous and relatively unsung Cheviot Hills area of Los Angeles that he first put up for sale earlier this year for $4.75 million. The price soon dropped to $4.5 million and online listings show a sale is pending.

