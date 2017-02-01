SELLER: Travis Barker

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $4,750,000

SIZE: 4,173 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Rock star Travis Barker, on tour with the newly re-formed band Blink-182, has listed a crisply contemporary residence in the Cheviot Hills area of Los Angeles with an asking price of $4.75 million. Current digital marketing materials, which appear to use the same listing photographs as when Mister Barker bought the property in June 2014 for exactly $4 million, show the 4,173-square-foot residence sits on a .21-acre corner parcel behind secured gates with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

A spacious foyer with faux bois porcelain floor tiles and reclaimed wood planks on the ceiling leads to a sun-flooded and satisfyingly voluminous combination living/dining room anchored by a towering fireplace flanked by floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. There are 10-foot tall windows and a head-roomy 13-foot ceiling that drops to a more intimate 10 feet over the dining area. In the just about all-white, open-plan kitchen, where the ceiling is, like the foyer, clad in reclaimed wood planks that soften the architecture’s hard angles, a sensationally long center island extends beyond and seemingly through a retractable wall of glass that opens to a sheltered terrace under a cantilevered section of the upper floor. An outdoor fireplace is surmounted by a large flatscreen television and there’s also an al fresco dining area with a built-in barbecue area. The saltwater swimming pool isn’t particularly large but it is solar-heated. Also on the main floor are a home office lined with built-ins and a generously over-sized laundry room also lined with built-in storage cabinets. Upstairs a media lounge and three guest/family bedrooms, two that share a Jack ‘n’ Jill-style bathroom and the other with a private bathroom, are joined by a master suite replete with three walk-in closets and a spacious bathroom fitted with custom walnut cabinetry.

Property records and other online resources show Mister Barker, the survivor of a 2008 plane crash that took the life of four others, maintains an extensive property portfolio in Southern California. In addition to a couple of undistinguished and modestly sized tract homes Rancho Cucamonga and Lake Elsinore that were presumably purchased for family or as investments, the vegan drummer continues to own a 2,960-square-foot home in the guard-gated Bel Air Crest community purchased in late 2010 for $1.465 million as well as a 9,253-square-foot mock-Med mansion in the guard-gated Oaks development in Calabasas that he and his former beauty queen ex-wife Shanna Moakler bought in 2007 for $9.5 million.

Listing photos: Coldwell Banker