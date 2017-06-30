‘That ‘70s Show’ Star Topher Grace Seeks Big Profit on West Village Loft

SELLER: Topher Grace

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $4,250,000

SIZE: (approx.) 1,800 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Topher Grace, once one of the young stars of the star-making ensemble sitcom “That ‘70s Show,” hoisted a loft condo along a tree-canopied street in the historic and profoundly pricey heart of New York City’s West Village up for sale with an asking price of $4.25 million. Mister Grace, who attended middle school in upscale Darien, CT, with Kate Bosworth and occasionally had Chloë Sevigny as a babysitter, hopes to realize a two million dollar profit on the classic, floor-through loft he purchased in May 2004 for $2.2 million. Based on measurements shown on the floor plan included with online marketing materials, the fourth floor loft measures in at about 1,800-square-feet with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

A key-lock elevator opens directly into a bowling alley-like main living area, a slender 13-foot-wide but almost 70-foot-long space jam-packed with a plethora of quintessential loft elements that harken back to the pre-war building’s commercial past and include refinished original hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, visible ductwork and a pressed tin ceiling. Barn-style sliding doors can be closed to divide the lengthy space that has a trio of south-facing windows with an over the rooftops view of the gleaming One World Trade tower. Open to the main living area over a raised snack counter, the kitchen isn’t much bigger than a prison cell but does benefit from a large window, zinc countertops and high-quality designer appliances.

One of the bedrooms is quite small with a compact en suite bathroom and impractically puny closet while the other generously spans the full width of the building with a pair of slender floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves, four north-facing windows, an industrial-chic poured concrete bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower stall and a windowed walk-in closet that listing descriptions suggest is large enough to consider conversion to a third bedroom. The six-unit boutique building does not have a doorman but does have a common roof deck with open city views that sweep from the downtown skyline to Midtown’s Empire State Building.

Soon to be seen on the silver screen with Andrew Garfield and Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough in the neo-noir crime thriller “Under the Silver Lake,” Mister Grace previously owned a secluded residence tucked up into the leafy end of a short cul-de-sac just above L.A.’s Sunset Boulevard that he bought in 2006 for $1.595 million from beau-hunky actor Jesse Metcalfe and sold in March 2015 to an acclaimed L.A.-based artisanal chocolatier for $1.685 million.

Listing photos: Compass