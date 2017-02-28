SELLERS: Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo

LOCATION: Golden Beach, FL

PRICE: $27,250,000

SIZE: 14,075 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8 full and 4 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Tommy Hilfiger has his vibrantly colorful and theatrically dressed oceanfront mansion in South Florida’s upscale Golden Beach community available for purchase with a hair-curling price of $27.25 million. The fashion and retail mogul and his wife, style maven and high-end handbag designer Dee Ocleppo, purchased the not-quite one-acre spread in August 2013 for $17.25 million and engaged the services of internationally renowned and famously flamboyant designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to fashion an unabashedly bold, more-is-better polychromatic fantasia filled with pricey pedigreed furnishings and a gallery’s worth of name-brand contemporary artworks by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Damien Hirst, Marc Quinn, Bert Stern and Tracey Emins. Current listing details show the three-story mansion, featured last year in Architectural Digest, was built in 2007 and measures in at a commodious 14,075-square-feet with seven en suite bedrooms and a total of 8 full and 4 half bathrooms, at least a couple of which have playfully kooky, fruit-patterned scratch-and-sniff wallpaper.

A dramatic, sculptural floating circular staircase set into a towering curve of windows with slippery-looking jet-black marble treads anchors the window lined and art filled entrance gallery. Furnished with a couple of sensuously curved reedition Vladimir Kagan sofas, the roomy living room features a highly reflective ceiling treatment and a kaleidoscopic rug while the formal dining room has a massive mirrored Parson’s table surrounded by eight Paul Evans-designed chairs covered in cherry-red leather. Other features of note include a bar room that adjoins the living room with semi-circular bar and glittery disco ball, a gleaming center island kitchen and breakfast area with crisply graphic black and white striped floor, and a private office with walls sheathed in red and blue faux-suede panels that pay homage to Mister Hilfiger’s red, white and blue branding. Down in the semi-subterranean basement there’s a spacious and patriotically red, white and blue combination fitness/games room along with an electrifyingly orange and red screening room with tiered seating in comfy sofas. The back of the house opens to a travertine terrace that steps down to a negative edge swimming pool and spa with through the palm trees beach and ocean view. A small cottage right on the sand makes for an easy escape from passing showers and the brutal southern Florida sunshine.

Miz Ocleppo and Mister Hilfiger, who sold his namesake apparel company in 2006 for $1.6 billion in cash, maintain a heavy-duty and high-maintenance collection of posh private residences commensurate with their vast resources. They maintain a 6.5-acre waterfront compound on the exclusive private Caribbean island of Mustique, a two-acre oceanfront estate in the low-key but high-cost Hamptons’ hamlet of Amagansett, scooped up in late 2007 for $25.7 million, and, in the moneyed enclave of Greenwich, CT, the contemporary art collecting globetrotters reside in a baronial, ivy-covered castle-like mansion on more than 22 acres with expansive lawns, formal gardens, a grass tennis court and a swimming pool. In New York City the couple continues to own a sprawling duplex penthouse at the legendary Plaza Hotel that they acquired in July 2008 for $25.505 million. The penthouse, 5,665-square-feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, was briefly for sale right after they bought it with an asking price of $50 million and in October 2008 it popped back up on the open market with an aggressively optimistic and publicity assuring price tag of $80 million that has steady dropped to its current $58.9 million.

Listing photos: Zachary Balber for Coldwell Banker