SELLER: Tom Jones

LOCATION: Beverly Hills, CA

PRICE: $8,000,000

SIZE: 8,146 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Almost a year after international singing superstar Sir Tom Jones lost his wife of nearly 60 years, Lady Linda Woodward, their longtime mansion in the guard-gated Mulholland Estates enclave in the mountains between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks has come up for sale at $8 million. The seemingly tireless 70-something year old, Welsh-born veteran Las Vegas lounge singer, about to embark on an extensive European tour and a coach on the 2017 season of “The Voice UK,” purchased the property in 1998 for $2.65 million and online marketing materials show the peach-colored vaguely Mediterranean villa measures in at 8,146-square-feet with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The capacious double-height foyer has a massive sky light, elegantly curved staircase and inlaid travertine floors that give way to polished hardwoods that run throughout main floor living and entertaining spaces decorated in a manner that takes Mister Jones’s iconic ditty “What’s New Pussycat” to whole other level in a feline fantasia of animal prints that, besides in the many leopard print rugs, turn up on lampshades, furniture upholstery and accent pillows. An elaborately carved fireplace anchors the step-down formal living room; the paneled library/office is lined on two walls with floor-to-ceiling bookcases; and the dining room, with French doors and leopard print chairs, adjoins an ample family/media room with wet bar, fireplace, and state-of-the-art projection system with drop down screen. The eat-in kitchen offers an array of name-brand designer appliances, black granite counter tops on simple Shaker style cabinetry and a doublewide center island with integrated snack bar.

Three guest bedrooms on the second floor all have walk-in closets and en suite bathrooms while the sprawling master suite encompasses a large bedroom, roomy sitting area with fireplace, two bathrooms, two walk-in dressing rooms and several sets of French doors that open to wrought iron railed Juliet balconies with canyon, mountain and city lights view. An elevator services all floors of the residence that includes a basement with laundry facilities and staff suite.

French doors in the living room lead to a covered porch that looks out to a palm tree-shaded courtyard at the front of the house where a fountain is surrounded by an odd assortment of figurine-type sculptures and French doors open several rooms along the rear of the residence to a dining loggia that gives way to a swimming pool and spa, lush carpets of lawn, and extensive stone terraces dotted with an idiosyncratic plethora of figurine-like sculptures, mostly of children and animals.

The Mulholland Estates development, technically speaking part of Sherman Oaks but with a more coveted Beverly Hills zip code, has always attracted entertainment industry movers and shakers. Avril Lavigne, Paul Anka, Brian Wilson and Loni Anderson all once upon a time owned lavish homes along the traffic-free tree-lined streets and current homeowners include Charlie Sheen, Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Vanna White, Judith Light and DJ Khaled who bought his nearly 11,000-square-foot chateau-style mansion in late 2016 for $9.9 million from British pop star Robbie Williams.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker and Sotheby’s International Realty