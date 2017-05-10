Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Sell Side-by-Side Homes in Pacific Palisades (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLERS: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
LOCATION: Pacific Palisades, CA
PRICES: $7,342,500 and $10,158,000
SIZES: 3,930 square feet and 7,260 square feet

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: We first heard it via covert communiqué from tireless real estate snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak and property records do indeed confirm that actor-producer-director Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, also an actress and producer, sold two side-by-side homes in the posh Riviera neighborhood of Pacific Palisades to the same buyer for a combined price of $17,500,500. The properties first came for sale on the open market about a year ago for a combined price of $18 million and the buyer’s identity is shielded behind an LLC with a post office box address in San Francisco.

The smaller of the two residences, an updated 1933 Spanish Revival villa on more than half an acre that carried an $8.75 million asking price, measures 3,930-square-feet with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and was sold for $7,342,500. The larger home, a hulking three-story English Country style affair built in the 1950s with 7 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 7,260-square-feet, went for $10,158,000, considerably above its $9.25 million asking price. Both properties occupy desirably flat parcels that together span just over an acre with sweeping canyon and mountain views.

Mr. Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner set to reprise his role as Sheriff Woody in the  “Toy Story” animated film series, and Ms. Wilson, who hilariously held down a recurring role as a sassy cougar mom on the HBO series “Girls,” own at least five other multi-million dollar homes in Pacific Palisades including an unassuming ranch-style residence on two parcels that total more than an acre next door to one of the homes they just sold as well as a 14,500-square-foot, Gwathmey Siegel & Associates designed contemporary they acquired in 2010 for just over $26 million from married super-producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshal. Since the early 1990s they’ve also maintained an ocean-front home inside the gates of the Colony enclave in Malibu — it was purchased for $2.95 million from film director John Frankenheimer — and they also keep a large home outside the ritzy Rocky Mountain ski community of Sun Valley, Idaho.

listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

