Critical Content’s Tom Forman Lists L.A. Digs (EXCLUSIVE)

Legally embattled producer Tom Forman, former CEO of Relativity TV and current CEO of Critical Content, has hoisted his East Coast-style mini-compound in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles up for sale with an asking price just over $3.8 million. Forman, recently sued by talent agency UTA for unpaid commissions — his attorney claims the lawsuit is “overreaching in the extreme” — purchased the Griffith Park-adjacent property in late 2005 for a tad under $2.6 million.

A gated, brick-paved terrace and inviting front porch lead to a classic center hall entry that opens to a formal living room with a fireplace and a formal dining room that steps down to a slender, stone-floored loggia with a bank of French doors to the yard. Reclaimed wood planks stylishly installed in a herringbone pattern flow from the kitchen — which isn’t particularly large but is equipped for gourmet cooking — into the family room. There, a vaulted ceiling has exposed wood beams, and French doors lead to quiet terraces for dining and lounging. A library/office just off the foyer has a private entrance and en suite bathroom. Upstairs, the master suite offers a fireplace and a vintage-style marble bathroom with double-sink vanity, soaking tub and glass-enclosed steam shower.

The small but smartly arranged backyard includes brick terraces and lush patches of lawn, a detached pavilion with brick fireplace, a children’s tree house, a chicken coop and a swimming pool and spa set into a tree-shaded flagstone terrace.

Forman and his wife, former “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” designer Tanya McQueen, additionally own a bluff-top residence in Laguna Beach, Calif., with spectacular coastline views, purchased in 2015 for almost $5 million, as well as a glassy contemporary outside Houston that is also on the market with an asking price of $485,000.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty