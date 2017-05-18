Tobey Maguire Picks Up West Hollywood Architectural

BUYER: Tobey Maguire

LOCATION: West Hollywood, CA

SIZE: 3,258 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

PRICE: $3,375,000

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: It was a short digital missive from a tipster we’ll call Helena Handbasket from whom we first heard but the tireless celebrity property gossip at the L.A. Times who first revealed that “Spider-Man” franchise actor and producer Tobey Maguire shelled out $3.375 million for an architect-designed contemporary in the bustling heart of West Hollywood. The property first came up for sale in April 2016 at $4.5 million and the price dropped steadily to its last ask of $3.595 million.

The wood-accented, smooth stucco and green-tinted glass residence, centrally located in a transitional pocket between a busy commercial area and a small-scale residential neighborhood, was designed and built in 2007 by South African-born architect Clive Wilkinson as his personal residence. Mister Wilkinson an internationally renown workspace design specialist best known for designing Googleplex, Google’s sprawling headquarters in Mountain View, CA, purchased the property in 2003 for $690,000 and custom built the intentionally and severely boxy residence that’s cleverly and effectively softened by mature landscaping.

The residence, three bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,258-square-feet, is entered through a gated courtyard planted with olive trees where the living space is immediately and audaciously exposed through a curtain wall of aluminum-trimmed glass. The front door opens efficiently if arguably abruptly directly into the concrete-floored and almost entirely glass-walled living room where the fireplace is placed oddly but intriguingly off-center on a stark white wall onto which movies can be projected from a ceiling-mounted projector. Floors switch to quarter-sawn oak in the adjoining combination dining room/kitchen that sits under a double-height exposed wood ceiling and offers gourmet appliances and a double wide, butcher-block topped center island with integrated breakfast bar. An entire wall of telescopic glass sliders along the back wall of the living room and a second expanse of also telescoping glass sliders in the dining room promote an effortless flow to the courtyard-style backyard and 48-foot-long saline swimming pool.

Beyond the kitchen, a short corridor lined along one side with floating bookshelves leads to the master bedroom that’s outfitted with a movie screen that scrolls down out of the exposed wood ceiling. A vast glass slider opens to a serene private courtyard. The bathtub is positioned as an island smack in the middle of the bathroom and exhibitionists and voyeurs alike will appreciate the over-sized shower space that’s sheathed in watery palette of pixellated blue tiles and daringly features floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open to a tree shielded but not especially private part of the backyard. In the kitchen/dining room, a staircase with steel cable railings climbs to the upper level that incorporates an office/library/studio space with white rubber flooring and a built-in desk area crafted of Douglas fir and suspended from the ceiling. A wide bank of glass sliders looks out to a gravelled terrace atop the street-facing garage and there are also two roomy, en suite bedrooms, one with slender private terrace.

Mister Maguire, a producer for the upcoming bio-drama “The Best of Enemies” starring Taraji P. Henson as civil rights activist Ann Atwater, has been quite active in the L.A. real estate scene the last few years. In early 2014, Mister Maguire and his now estranged wife, jewelry-designing Hollywood scion Jennifer Meyer, daughter of NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer, paid Rikki Lake $8.45 million for a 5,226-square-foot home on a sought after street in Brentwood that was flipped at an impressive profit just over a year later for $10.4 million. Right about the same time the Brentwood property was sold, the Meyer-Maguires scooped up a funky-but-sophisticated micro-compound in Santa Monica for $2.675 million but, alas, their residency in Santa Monica was temporary. In November of 2016, shortly after their split was announced via joint statement provided to People magazine, the erstwhile couple reportedly paid $12.965 million for a brand new six-bedroom manse in Brentwood’s tony Brentwood Park neighborhood and the Santa Monica micro-compound was sold off in the early days of January to accomplished decorator and textile designer Kathryn Ireland for $3.325 million, well above its $2.995 million price tag.

Listing photos: The Agency