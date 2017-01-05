SELLERS: Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

LOCATION: Santa Monica, CA

PRICE: $3,325,000

SIZE: 3,601 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus studio/guesthouse with half bathroom

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: There were, it seems, multiple bids and stiff competition for the Santa Monica micro-compound Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer have sold for $3.325 million, substantially above its $2.995 million asking price. The poker-loving “Spider-Man” franchise star and the jewelry designing Hollywood scion, who called it quits last year after nine years of marriage, purchased the property in May 2015 for $2.675 million. The main house, a 1920s Spanish cottage with a discreet and relatively modest street presence that at some point prior to the Maguire-Meyer’s purchase was subjected a radical but carefully considered contemporary transformation, measures in at 3,601-square-feet according to listing details with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A walled and gated courtyard with drought tolerant landscaping eases the transition from the street to the house where a combination living and dining room features an exposed wood raised ceiling, narrow gauge hardwood floors, a couple of transom-topped wood-trimmed glass doors and plenty of wall space for artwork. A compact but efficiently arranged and stylishly turned out kitchen at the rear of the main house adjoins a den with recessed floating shelves, sky lights and glass doors that lead out to the backyard. There’s one bedroom on the main floor that faces the street and two more on the upper floor that share a hall bathroom and open to a loggia with an over the rooftops view. In addition to the main house, the slender but deep parcel squeezes in two detached structures. In what was originally a garage there’s a sky-lit gym/yoga studio and at the rear of the property, across a graveled patio from the back of the main house, a rustic-modern two-story studio space/guesthouse includes a half bathroom and a massive, high-ceilinged open space on each floor.

Our research indicates Mister Maguire continues to own a vacant residential lot in a prime Brentwood neighborhood that was picked up in early 2008 for $10 million and late last year, as was first sussed out by real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak, he shelled out $12,965,000 for a brand spanking new residence with six bedrooms and six full and three half bathrooms on one of the plumiest streets in the low-key but high-toned Brentwood Park neighborhood.

Listing photos (Santa Monica): Compass

Listing photos (Brentwood): Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (via Dream Homes Magazine)