Tig Notaro Picks Up Los Angeles Traditional Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Stand-up comedian-actress Tig Notaro, who had a recurring role on the acclaimed series “Transparent” and currently stars in the semi-autobiographical dark comedy “One Mississippi,” has upgraded her residential circumstances with the just shy of $2.5 million purchase of a family-size traditional on a pine- and palm tree-lined street in the low-key but high-priced Larchmont Village area of Los Angeles. The fully remodeled two-story residence, equipped with updated heating, electrical and plumbing systems plus what listing details describe as the “ultimate security system,” has five bedrooms and four bathrooms in just over 3,100 square feet.

There are formal living and dining rooms, the former with an original Batchelder tile fireplace and the latter a windowless internal room painted tomato red. With black granite countertops and snow-white cabinetry with ribbed-glass door panels, the kitchen is open to a family room with a corner fireplace, built-in bookshelves and two sets of French doors that lead to a partially covered patio with a fireplace, an outdoor sound system and a built-in barbecue. A master suite comes complete with a fireplace, a small office nook, a private terrace that overlooks the backyard, a fitted walk-in closet and a bathroom with a claw-footed bathtub.

The brick-paved patio off the kitchen and family room steps down to a compact, grassy yard and an ivy-covered detached two-car garage at the end of a gated driveway that runs alongside the house.

The deadpan-delivery comic, who in 2012 performed a raw, deeply personal and now legendary live set just four days after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer, continues to own a 1920s Spanish with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in the Hollywood Hills she scooped up about three years ago for almost $1.25 million.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker