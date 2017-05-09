Thomas Tull Lists Prime Pittsburgh Penthouse (EXCLUSIVE)

Billionaire businessman-turned-powerhouse movie producer Thomas Tull, who sold Legendary Entertainment last year to the Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group for about $3.5 billion, aims to shed his palatial penthouse in downtown Pittsburgh, Now listed at just under $11 million after first popping up for sale at a sliver shy of $14 million.

In January, Tull stepped down as chairman and CEO of the company he founded in 2005, having financed and produced the money-minting “Hangover” and “Dark Knight” film series. He acquired the triplex in several transactions in 2012 and 2013 and converted it into a sumptuous and audaciously opulent neoclassical fantasia with seven bedrooms and nine full and two half bathrooms in almost 13,000 square feet. A winding staircase links the mansion-size condo’s three floors, which include baronial, chandelier-lit formal living and dining rooms with vast walls of floor-to-ceiling windows. An oak-paneled library has an elaborate carved fireplace mantel, one of five in the penthouse, and the kitchen, fitted with marble and onyx counter tops, is open over a raised snack counter to a family room with a fireplace.

Tull, a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, presides over an impressive collection of homes. In addition to a nearly 35-acre compound in the affluent suburban Los Angeles community of Thousand Oaks anchored by an 18,000-square-foot faux chateau, he and his wife, Alba, own prominent properties in Pennsylvania. In late 2016 they paid $3.65 million for a 157-acre organic hobby farm in Western Pennsylvania’s Washington County, and this year they coughed up $15 million for an imposing 14,000-square-foot red-brick Georgian mansion in prosperous Edgeworth.

listing photos: Howard Hanna Real Estate Services via Luxury Portfolio