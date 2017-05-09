Thomas Tull Lists Prime Pittsburgh Penthouse (EXCLUSIVE)

Billionaire businessman-turned-powerhouse movie producer Thomas Tull, who sold Legendary Entertainment last year to the Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group for about $3.5 billion, aims to shed his palatial penthouse in downtown Pittsburgh, Now listed at just under $11 million after first popping up for sale at a sliver shy of $14 million.

This story first appeared in the May 09, 2017 issue of Variety.

In January, Tull stepped down as chairman and CEO of the company he founded in 2005, having financed and produced the money-minting “Hangover” and “Dark Knight” film series. He acquired the triplex in several transactions in 2012 and 2013 and converted it into a sumptuous and audaciously opulent neoclassical fantasia with seven bedrooms and nine full and two half bathrooms in almost 13,000 square feet. A winding staircase links the mansion-size condo’s three floors, which include baronial, chandelier-lit formal living and dining rooms with vast walls of floor-to-ceiling windows. An oak-paneled library has an elaborate carved fireplace mantel, one of five in the penthouse, and the kitchen, fitted with marble and onyx counter tops, is open over a raised snack counter to a family room with a fireplace.

Tull, a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, presides over an impressive collection of homes. In addition to a nearly 35-acre compound in the affluent suburban Los Angeles community of Thousand Oaks anchored by an 18,000-square-foot faux chateau, he and his wife, Alba, own prominent properties in Pennsylvania. In late 2016 they paid $3.65 million for a 157-acre organic hobby farm in Western Pennsylvania’s Washington County, and this year they coughed up $15 million for an imposing 14,000-square-foot red-brick Georgian mansion in prosperous Edgeworth.

