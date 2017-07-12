Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant Shed Former Home in Flats of Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLERS: Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant

LOCATION: Beverly Hills CA

PRICE: $8,825,000

SIZE: 6,138 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Ted Sarandos, exceptionally well compensated Chief Content Officer for Netflix, and Nicole Avant, daughter of influential former Motown Records chairman Clarence Avant and a somewhat controversial Obama-appointed ex-ambassador to the Bahamas, sold their comfortably plush former home in the Flats of Beverly Hills for $8.825 million. The couple purchased the .38-acre property in late 2010 for $5.4 million from fashion designer Max Azria and first made in available for purchase in 2015 at $9.35 million.

The 6,138-square-foot traditional, a faux-timbered French Country Tudor set behind a vine encrusted wall and electronic driveway gates, features an immense living room that extends the full depth of the house and opens at the back through a bank of French doors to a brick-paved loggia that overlooks a simply landscaped but meticulously manicured backyard and swimming pool. A formal dining room with bay window, which listing photographs show staged as a study/office, connects the living room to a center-island kitchen fitted with slab marble countertops and an adjoining family room with French doors to the yard. There’s an main floor bedroom for guest or staff and front and rear staircases lead to the second floor where there are three en suite family bedrooms along with a master suite decked out with a fireplace, private terrace, two bathrooms — one done in creamy onyx and the other in chocolate marble — and a pair of dressing rooms.

That the Sarandos-Avants, who in 2010 paid $10.2 million for a beachfront house in Malibu sold by David Spade, considerably upgraded their residential circumstances over the summer of 2015 when they coughed up $15,947,000 for an historic Hancock Park estate sold by divorced Hollywood veterans Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas.

Listing photos: Hilton & Hyland