Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Gives It Another Go in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLERS: Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant

LOCATION: Beverly Hills, CA

PRICE: $8,850,000

SIZE: 6,138 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Ted Sarandos, high-powered Chief Content Officer for streaming media juggernaut Netflix, is giving it another go in the flats of Beverly Hills, CA, listing a sumptuously appointed faux-timbered French Country Tudor at $8.85 million. The current asking price is half of a million dollars below the $9.35 million originally asked for the 6,138-square-foot traditional when it first and briefly came up for sale on the open market in 2015 but none-the-less still a small fortune more than the $5.4 million Mister Sarandos paid retail fashion tycoon Max Azria for the fastidiously maintained .38-acre property in late 2010.

A semi-circular drive arches up to a gated motor court and side-facing three-car garage. Gleaming, coffee-colored hardwoods run throughout the professionally staged residence that includes a formal living room that’s plenty large enough to accommodate multiple seating areas and stretches magnanimously the full depth of the house with fireplace and bank of French doors to the backyard. A library, which could easily do double-duty as a formal dining room, has a bay window and inset bookshelves while the kitchen features marble countertops on creamy white cabinetry plus a full range of designer stainless steel appliances and a center island with integrated four-stool snack bar. French doors in the adjoining family room lead to the backyard.

There are a total of five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, per marketing materials, including a secluded en suite bedroom on the main floor perfect for over-night guests or live-in domestic staff. Front and back stairs lead to the upper floor where there are three more en suite guest and family bedrooms along with a master suite composed of a sitting area with fireplace, spacious private terrace, fitted walk-in closet and two lavish bathrooms, “hers” decadently done in white with beige marble and “his” in beige with darker, more masculine milk-chocolate colored marble.

A pair of brick paved porches along the rear of the residence extend the living space to the outdoors and overlook a flat, grassy and hedge-ringed yard with swimming pool surrounded by generous amount of red brick terracing.

Mister Sarandos, largely responsible for the stratospheric success of Netflix that netted the subscription based content provider 54 Emmy nominations in 2016, and Ms. Avant, former ambassador to the Bahamas, decamped Beverly Hills for a vastly more grand Spanish meets Italian Revival style mansion of 15,110-square-feet set on more than 1.5 landscaped acres in the Hancock Park area they scooped up in the early summer of 2015 for $15,947,000 from Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas.

