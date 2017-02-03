SELLERS: Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel

LOCATON: Palm Springs, CA

PRICE: $14,500,000

SIZE: 73 acres, 8,826 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 9 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: After having the property on and off the market for seven long and fruitless years at prices that dipped as low as $12.9 million and soared as unrealistically high as $35 million, several desert dwellers kindly sent word that Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel have re-listed Les Baux de Palm Springs, their village-like hillside compound in the Mesa neighborhood just south of downtown Palm Springs, CA, with an asking price of $14.5 million.

Current listing details show the 73-acre, multi-structure compound, which the Somers-Hamels acquired in 1977 and is accessed by a private funicular that trundles up the hillside from the parking area below the main house, has a total of 8 bedrooms and nine full and two half bathrooms in 8,826-square-feet of entertainingly eccentric and lavishly decorated interior spaces. One of the several guest units, called “Rock House,” is a funky, stone-built structure nestled up against the rocky mountain that rises steeply behind the property and was designed by innovative and legendary architect Albert Frey. The four-room villa that houses the master suite contains, according to listing descriptions, a bedroom, city-view bathroom, two offices, two dressing rooms, several private terraces and an outdoor shower. Other features of note include a cook’s kitchen with top-grade appliances, a dining room capable of comfortably seating 32, a 5,000-bottle wine cellar and tasting room, a tented pavilion that overlooks the swimming pool, a waterfall-fed pond, and an amphitheater “carved from rock walls.”

Last year Miz Somers, co-star of the still iconic 1980s sitcom “Three’s Company” and pitchwoman for the wacky-as-all-get-out Thighmaster exercise contraption, and Mister Hamel, the host of several game show in the 1960s who went on to produce TV and video specials for his wife, sold two undeveloped side-by-side oceanfront lots in Malibu in two separate but contiguous transactions that totaled, according to property records, $12,030,000.

Listing photos: Teles Properties