OWNERS: Sting and Trudie Styler

LOCATION: Malibu, CA

PRICE: $200,000 per month

SIZE: 5,549-square-feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: It seems unlikely he actually needs the extra income — by most estimates his net worth is somewhere in the vicinity of $300 million — but Sting has none-the-less made his Buddha-filled beachfront home inside the hallowed gates of the Colony enclave in Malibu available as a short term luxury lease with a decidedly rock star-style rent of $200,000 per month. The 16-time Grammy winner and his wife of 25-plus years, actress and producer Trudie Styler, have owned the undeniably idiosyncratic residence since 1997 when they snatched it up from late “Dallas” actor Larry Hagman for $5,375,000.

The boldy eclectic property, an unexpectedly and oddly southwestern adobe-style affair composed of two structures separated by a tree-shaded courtyard with a lagoon-style swimming pool and waterfall, has a total of seven en suite bedrooms and nine bathrooms in 5,549-square-feet. There are massive wooden ceiling beams and rustic reclaimed brick floors throughout the numerous interconnected lounges and sitting areas, many of which have fireplaces and some of which have thickly cushioned built-in banquette sofas and/or spectacular ocean views. Open plan living, entertaining, recreation and leisure spaces include a centrally located wet bar, a spacious dining room that opens to the swimming pool, a private chef-ready kitchen with stone countertops and commercial-style appliances, a fully outfitted fitness room, and an indoor/outdoor spa. The back of the house opens to beachside terrace with fireplace and an elevated sunbathing deck has private steps to one of Malibu’s most expensive and coveted stretches of sand.

The globe-trotting rock ‘n’ roll royals, who previously owned another home in the Colony they sold in 1999 for $4.45 million to Paul Reiser, preside over a prodigious portfolio of international homes. In addition to a 5,413-square-foot duplex apartment in a famously expensive New York City building on Central Park West they scooped up in March 2008 for $26,983,625, they also maintain a 900-plus-acre vineyard estate in Italy’s ungodly scenic Tuscany region that includes a meticulously restored 10-bedroom villa plus four guesthouses. In the U.K. the lavish living pair maintain an 800-acre country estate with a late 16th century Elizabethan manor house near Andover in Wiltshire, featured in Architectural Digest in 2007, as well as an historic townhouse-style mansion on a notably celeb-lined street in the leafy and affluent Highgate area of North London where some of other homes on the street are owned by Kate Moss, Jude Law and Siena Miller, and the estate of late George Michael.

Listing photos: The Agency