SELLERS: Steven and Dayna Bochco

LOCATION: Kamuela, HI

PRICE: $11,500,000

SIZE: 6,301 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: A eagle-eyed birdie in the Hawaiian Islands sent word via digital communiqué that prolific television writer/producer Steven Bochco sold an ocean view but not ocean front compound on the big island of Hawaii for $11.5 million. The sale price was substantially under the last asking price of $12.95 million and almost half the aggressively optimistic $22.995 million price tag the property was saddled with when it first came up for sale in July 2015.

Property records indicate the 10-time Emmy winner, creator of the “L.A. Law,” “NYPD Blue” and “Murder in the First” series, and his wife, accomplished attorney and environmental activist Dayna Bochco, acquired the 1.62 acre property in the ritzy Mauna Kea Resort along the semi-remote Kohala Coast in July 2001 for $5.3 million. The existing residence, a cluster of green tile roofed Polynesian village-inspired pavilions surrounded by lush landscaping, was custom-designed for the couple by architect Hamlet Charles Bennett and decorated by celebrated designer Charles Allem before it was featured in the August 2005 issue of Architectural Digest. Powered by an array of solar panels, the multi-winged residence spans 6,301-square-feet and comfortably accommodates ten in five en suite bedrooms and a total of 6.5 bathrooms.

The largest, central pavilion holds a voluminous and vast combination living and dining room with glossy wood floors, vaulted ceiling and room-wide wall of glass panels that disappear into the walls to merge the room with a roomy poolside lanai. The central pavilion is flanked by two smaller structures. One holds a media room with vaulted ceiling and built-in entertainment unit and the other, accessed by a concrete bridge over a koi pond, privately contains the master suite. Every room of the residence has glass pocket doors that open to a variety of terraces and lanais, tropical gardens, koi ponds, thick lawns and dark-bottom swimming pool anchored at each end by a gazebo.

The Bochcos, who sold a low-slung and glass-walled Richard Neutra-designed residence in L.A.’s Encino community in August 2015 for $4.725 million, continue to own a second home in the Mauna Kea Resort community, a 3,577-square-foot townhouse-type residence with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms purchased in early 2006 for just under $4 million, as well as a boxy contemporary in L.A.’s Venice area acquired in August 2015 for not quite $3.1 million and a 47-acre hilltop estate in near Oakville in California’s Napa Valley bought in 2008 for an undisclosed amount.

