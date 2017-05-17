Steve Lawrence Lists Beachfront Home on Malibu’s Shrinking Broad Beach

SELLER: Steve Lawrence

LOCATION: Malibu, CA

PRICE: $9,998,000

SIZE: 4,284 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: The longtime Malibu home of venerated Old School pop crooner and actor Steve Lawrence has come up for sale at $9.998 million. The Brooklyn-born octogenarian, a Tony winner for the 1964 Broadway show “What Makes Sammy Run?” and the recipient of an Emmy for the 1978 variety show special “Steve & Eydie Celebrate Irving Berlin,” purchased the home along Malibu’s rapidly eroding and, hence, ironically named Broad Beach in 1980 for $754,000 with his late wife and professional collaborator Eydie Gormé. Miz Gormé, a beloved entertainment industry treasure herself, passed at 84 in August 2013.

Entered through a grassy, sunken courtyard, the 1970s post-and-beam built contemporary offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 4,284-square-feet of airy, open plan and assiduously maintained if decoratively dated interiors. Large enough to accommodate a couple of separate sitting areas, the living room is anchored by a massive brick fireplace with slightly cantilevered raised hearth and the adjoining dining room has an exceptionally long, room-wide wet bar backed by a picture window that slides open for easy access from the beach-side terrace. The atrium-like kitchen, with butcher-block topped center island and commercial-grade range, sits under a double-height ceiling topped by skylights that flood the center part of the house with natural light. Glass sliders open the living room to a brick terrace with built-in barbecue area and a sinuous boardwalk meanders over the planted dunes to the surf where one must scramble down a nearly one-mile-long rock revetment installed about seven years ago in a valiant, expensive and unsightly but necessary effort to deter additional erosion and protect the multi-million dollar homes.

A quick spin through several property record databases indicates Mister Lawrence, a veteran Las Vegas showman, owns a pair of side-by-side townhouse-style residences in a guard-gated Las Vegas development just about two miles off The Strip. The first of the two properties, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,959-square-feet, was purchased in 1983 for $249,000 and the other, 2,643-square-feet with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, was acquired a decade later for $261,500.

listing photos: The Agency