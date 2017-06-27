ICM Partners’ Steve Alexander Picks Up Malibu Spread with Celeb Pedigree and Reality TV Past (EXCLUSIVE)

BUYERS: Steve and Vanessa Alexander

LOCATION: Malibu, CA

PRICE: $5,200,000

SIZE: 6,636 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: We first heard from inexhaustible real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak and property records do indeed confirm that high-powered talent manager Steve Alexander of ICM Partners and accomplished interior designer Vanessa Alexander shelled out $5.2 million for a 6,636-square-foot contemporary in the Malibu Park area of Malibu that has a both a celebrity pedigree and a reality television past. Once owned by Nick Nolte, who bought the property in 1993 and sold it in 2006 for $3.68 million, the five-bedroom and six-bathroom contemporary was leased in 2010 by reality TV personalities Heidi and Spencer Pratt.

Listing details and other online resources indicate the newly renovated residence sits behind gates and includes an airy living room with vaulted ceiling and freestanding fireplace, an exceptionally large dining room, a top of the line kitchen and a separate media room. The secluded master suite offers a vaulted ceiling, wet bar, two walk-in closets and a double-sided fireplace shared with a spa-like bathroom that includes a sunken bathtub with garden view and an oversized shower space with an integrated television. Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass open the house to a quiet, awning shaded courtyard and to more than an acre of park-like grounds that incorporate a large motor court, extensive lawns, rose gardens, fruit trees and a lap-lane swimming pool.

Presumably every square inch of the house will get a comfortably chic makeover spearheaded by Miz Alexander whose past projects includes private homes for entertainment attorney Kevin Yorn and writer/producer/director Marc Webb (“The Amazing Spider-Man” movies and “(500) Days of Summer”) and whose current slate of high-end projects include a huge Holmby Hills mansion leased a couple of years ago by Beyoncé and Jay Z as well as a Santa Monica Canyon residence currently being custom built by Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill.

The Alexanders previously owned a stylishly sophisticated and frequently published neo-Tuscan villa on Malibu’s Point Dume they set out for sale in October 2016 at $12.995 million and sold for $12.5 million, according to property records, to occasional screenwriter/director Henry Pincus, son of late financier Lionel Pincus.

listing photo: Coldwell Banker