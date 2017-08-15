Stephen Dorff Sells NYC Penthouse Above Asking (EXCLUSIVE)

After it languished for more than a year on the market at steadily declining prices that started at $3 million, Stephen Dorff’s duplex penthouse pied-à-terre in New York City’s teeming Chelsea neighborhood got kissed by the real estate lucky stick and sold for $2.7 million, more than 11% above its final asking price of just under $2.4 million.

The Atlanta-born and -bred actor, who has a handful of projects in the hopper including the upcoming horror films “Jackals” and the Lili Taylor-starring “Leatherface,” acquired the not quite 1,200-square-foot condo in 2006 for $1.65 million. With just one bedroom but two full bathrooms, the stylishly turned-out penthouse features ebonized hardwood floors, 12-foot-high beamed ceilings, a state-of-the-art surround-sound system and a matchbook-paneled accent wall in the sunny, south-facing living room. A small, dedicated dining area sits just inside the front door and adjacent to the open-concept kitchen, which features custom cabinetry, dove-gray stone countertops and shimmery stainless steel backsplashes.

The lone bedroom includes two custom-fitted closets, electronic blackout window shades and an en suite bathroom with walls sheathed floor to ceiling in moody, inky black ceramic tiles. A spiral staircase between the living room and the kitchen curls up to a roughly 850-square-foot, multilevel private roof deck tricked out with a custom lighting system, a wet bar with a beverage fridge, an outdoor shower space, a storage shed and open city views to both the south and north that include the Empire State Building.

The “Cecil B. Demented” star also owns, but would like to sell, a restored and updated 1968 Buff & Hensman-designed residence on Malibu’s La Costa Beach that he scooped up in 2001 for a bit more than $2.5 million, set out as a short-term rental earlier this year at $35,000 per month and currently has available for purchase at $8.45 million.

