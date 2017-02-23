SELLER: Stephen Dorff

LOCATIONS: Malibu and New York City

PRICES: $8,450,000 and $2,399,000

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Stephen Dorff appears eager to clear out his small but undeniably impressive property portfolio and put his architecturally significant beach front home in Malibu up for sale with an asking price of $8.45 million and, at the same time, re-listed his attractively louche penthouse in New York City with a reduced price of $2.399 million.

Property record databases we peeped and perused are mite muddled but, according to Celebrity Address Aerial, Mister Dorff, who has a handful of film projects in various stages of production including “Leatherface,” the eighth installment of “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” franchise, purchased the 1968 Buff and Hensman-designed contemporary on Malibu’s La Costa Beach in late 2001 for $2.546 million.

Current listing details describe the two-story residence as an “architectural gem of studied informality” with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,298 square feet. A fenced and tree-shaded courtyard entry is dramatically dominated by a towering, two-story wall of glass that opens to a double-height foyer with dark brown floor tiles and a thickly carpeted corkscrew staircase. Beyond the foyer, plenty large enough to comfortably accommodate a grand piano, a double-height dining area steps-down to a shag-carpeted living room with stainless steel trimmed gas fireplace, a long wall of custom wood cabinets, and floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that lead to a beachside deck. In addition to a shag-carpeted loft area that overlooks the dining room and the foyer, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper level, including an ocean-facing master bedroom with glass sliders to a balcony with unobstructed sunset and coastline views.

Mister Dorff’s Malibu digs, which he set out for lease in 2010 at an eye-catching $50,000 per month, sits next door to a renovated and updated 1930s cottage once owned by Charlize Theron who sold in 2011 for $6.562 million to “Glee” and “American Horror Story” creator/writer/producer Ryan Murphy who, in turn, sold the property at a small loss following year for $6.5 million. After first listing it in the fall of 2014 at a boldly optimistic $8.95 million, the current owner, attorney and real estate investor Robert Feinberg, now has the property listed at $6.95 million. But we digress…

In New York City, Mister Dorff has, once again, made his bachelor pad duplex penthouse in the Chelsea neighborhood available for purchase. The veteran actor, who was a bit of a heart throbber in the 1990s and early 2000s when he appeared in the superhero movie “Blade” and John Waters’s “Cecil B. DeMented,” acquired the approximately 1,200-square-foot one-bedroom and two-bathroom condo in June 2006 for $1.65 million and first made it available for sale in 2008 at $3 million before the price dropped to $2.65 million. The two-floor unit came back on the open market nearly a year ago with an asking price of $3 million and since then the price as fallen steadily to its newly reduced and current ask of $2.399 million.

Floor plans included with online marketing materials show a short but proper entrance vestibule flanked by a full bathroom and an unusually ample walk-in closet. There’s a dining alcove next to the kitchen that features ebony-toned custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a slightly bowed snack bar. The sunny, south-facing living room has 12-foot beamed ceilings, oversized windows that provide open city views, and a high-tech surround sound system that extends into the lone bedroom that offers a full wall of custom-fitted closets, electronic window shades, and a small, windowed en suite bathroom completely sheathed in shiny black tiles that are, no doubt, murderously difficult and time consuming to keep water spot free. A corkscrew staircase in the living room winds up to an approximately 850-square-foot bi-level roof deck with sheltered wet bar area, outdoor shower, storage shed, a custom lighting system, and southern city views.

Listing photos (Malibu): Hilton & Hyland; Listing photos and floor plan (New York City): Douglas Elliman