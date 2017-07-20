OWNERS: Stella McCartney and Alasdhair Willis

LOCATION: Amagansett, NY

PRICE: $20,000-$30,000 per month

SIZE: 1,350 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Internationally renown British fashion designer Stella McCartney, daughter of music legend Paul McCartney, has made her architecturally plain but eclectically furnished bay front Hamptons cottage in the secluded Napeague area of Amagansett available as a short-term rental at $30,000 per month. Online marketing materials kindly forwarded by the Bizzy Boys at Celebrity Address Aerial indicate the unassuming 1,350-square-foot cottage, desirably sited at the end of a long, private dirt lane, is additionally available for an extended season at a lower but still deep-pocketed rate of $20,000 per month.

The died in the organic wool rock ‘n’ roll heiress, known for her staunch dedication to environmentally conscious and animal cruelty-free materials, and her sartorially savvy husband Alasdhair Willis, founder of Wallpaper* magazine and creative director of the venerable Scottish Wellington boot brand Hunter, purchased the three-bedroom and two-bathroom cottage and the neighboring vacant lot almost exactly a year ago in two separate but contiguous transactions for a total of $1.7 million.

Neither the pint-sized kitchen nor the bathrooms qualify as even remotely high-end and all three bedrooms have strangely puny windows but the airy combination living room makes up for some of the aggressive average-ness with light reflecting white-painted wide-plank wood floors, a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and a trio of glass sliders that fill the room with natural light and provide access to a wrap-around bay front deck with serenely unobstructed views up and down the unspoiled coastline and across the bay to the southern tip of privately owned Gardiners Island.

Miz McCartney, who launched her first menswear line last year to great hoo-ha, is certainly no stranger to the Hamptons or to Amagansett. Her father, who owns half of a dozen homes in the United States from Beverly Hills to Tucson to New York City, has owned two land-locked homes in a densely wooded area of Amagansett since at least the late 1990s.

The Willis-McCartneys maintain a townhouse in London’s Notting Hill Gate that they bought in 2007 — she previously owned a Notting Hill townhouse that came up for sale a handful of years ago at £2,500,000 — and as far as this property gossip knows the couple continue to own a handsome Georgian home on nearly 300-acres just outside the quaint but decidedly unfashionable village of Bishampton about 120 miles northwest of Central London.

Listing photos: Saunders