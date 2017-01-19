SELLER: Christiane Kubrick

LOCATION: Domme, France

SIZE: (approx.) 4,300 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

PRICE: €1,485,000 / (approx.) US$1,575,000

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Though he passed in 1999, enigmatic Oscar-winning filmmaker Stanley Kubrick’s artist widow, Christiane Kubrick, reportedly held on the to the family’s vacation home in the Dordogne region in southwestern France but has opted to sell it with an asking price of €1,485,000, an amount our digital currency conversion contraption shows as approximately US$1,575,000 at today’s rates. The scenically sited estate, about 2.5 hours by car north of Toulouse in the center of the walled medieval village (also known as a bastide) of Domme, spans about 1.2 sylvan acres and includes a rustic, recently upgraded Périgodian limestone villa that dates to the 17th century.

The house, which measures around 4,300-square-feet, features wide-plank hardwood floors, deep-set windows and doors with blue-painted shutters, vaulted and wood-beamed ceilings, and a barrel-vaulted cellar. There are, according listing details, a total of seven bedrooms and five bathrooms divided between a five-bedroom main house and a separate apartment for guests or staff. The property offers an interior courtyard for dining, a large walled garden with swimming pool, a pair of pigeonnier towers, and panoramic views over the Dordogne Valley.

The American-born filmmaker, who directed iconic films such as “The Shining,” “Full Metal Jacket,” “A Clockwork Orange,” and “2001: A Space Odyssey,” long ago gave up living in Hollywood and instead opted for “Childwickbury Manor,” an 18th-century manor house in Hertfordshire, England. Kubrick acquired the massive mansion, which reportedly has 18 bedrooms plus 11 staff bedrooms, and he and his daughter, Anya, who died in 2009, are buried alongside one another on the grounds.

Listing photos: Christie’s International Real Estate