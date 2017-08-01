‘Spotlight’ Scribe Lands Santa Monica Bungalow (EXCLUSIVE)

Real estate snitch Wanda Tell swears it was Oscar-winning “Spotlight” scribe Josh Singer who splashed out $5.2 million for a shingled bungalow in Santa Monica sold by reality television pioneer Jonathan Murray, co-creator of MTV’s “Real World,” who purchased the fetching home just over five years ago for not quite $4 million.

Designed and built in 2002 by architect Steve Giannetti as his personal residence, the just over 4,200-square-foot, five-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom residence combines a modern-day open floor plan with carefully executed traditional details such as tongue-and-groove paneled walls and ceilings and rustic wide-plank pine floorboards. A charming front porch framed by mature palm trees leads to a center-hall entry flanked by a formal sitting room with a corner fireplace and a small office/library with built-in bookshelves and a cushioned window seat.

An open-plan great room incorporates a den with a built-in entertainment unit, a cook-friendly farmhouse-style kitchen with a tin ceiling, and a brick-floored sunroom/breakfast room. Shaded by a magnificent 100-year-old Italian stone pine tree, the backyard squeezes in a patch of grass, a terrace with a fireplace and a plunge-size swimming pool.

Singer and his wife, novelist Laura Dave, whose most recent book, “Hello, Sunshine,” was recently optioned by producer Amy Pascal, split their time between Los Angeles and New York City. Murray, one half of powerhouse Bunim/Murray Prods., substantially upgraded his residential circumstances with the not quite $11.7 million purchase of a 6,000-square-foot Santa Monica home on a bluff that overlooks the fairways of the tony Riviera Country Club.