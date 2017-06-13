Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Sells Beverly Hills House

It took two no doubt frustrating years, but Smashing Pumpkins front man Billy Corgan has at long last sold a secluded home along a private road deep in a star-studded Beverly Hills canyon for $3.9 million. Described in marketing materials as “reminiscent of a great East Coast traditional,” the renovated residence, purchased over the summer of 2009 for $3.85 million, sits behind gates and offers three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms in not quite 3,300 square feet. A separate, two-room guesthouse has another bathroom.

Main floor living spaces include a cavernous, barn-size living room with dark-stained hardwood floors, a long row of oversize paned sash windows opposite a fireplace and a vaulted ceiling with a ridgeline skylight. There’s also a separate dining room, a library with built-in shelving and a cook-friendly kitchen with commercial-style appliances and a mix of marble and wood countertops.

Two spacious guest bedrooms on the main floor share a marble hall bathroom, while the master suite privately occupies the entire second floor and comes with a fireplace, French doors to a private terrace and a marble bathroom with a two-person soaking tub. A babbling brook runs through the gated and tree-shaded grounds that also incorporate landscaped gardens, a small pond, an outdoor fireplace and a swimming pool.

The sports-minded alt-rock stalwart, nowadays deeply entrenched in the professional wrestling business and an outspoken conspiracy theorist, has long made his home base in the affluent Highland Park area of Chicago, where he owns not only a lakefront mansion of more than 9,600 square feet that he bought in 2003 for $6.8 million but also the less grandiose home next door that he scooped up a decade later for $1.25 million.

listing photos: Rodeo Realty