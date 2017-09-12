Simon Helberg Snags Horse Farm North of Los Angeles (EXCLUSIVE)

Simon Helberg, one of the exceptionally well-compensated stars of the extraordinarily popular ensemble sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” splashed out almost $5.15 million for an equestrian estate about 90 miles northwest of L.A. in the low-key but exceedingly high-cost coastal community of Carpinteria. Sequestered at the tail end of a private, gated lane and dubbed Veiled Oaks, the slightly more than 6.5-acre spread is anchored by a handsome 1916 Spanish colonial revival residence with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in just over 5,000 square feet.

Walnut floors flow throughout comfortably proportioned interior spaces that include formal living and dining rooms, both with imposing limestone fireplaces, a chef-accommodating kitchen with honed granite countertops and a nearly 30-foot-long breakfast/family room with a wood-beamed ceiling, a raised hearth fireplace, a wet bar and French doors to the yard.

A curved staircase leads up to the second floor, where two oversized guest bedrooms, one with a fireplace and both with en suite marble bathrooms, are joined by a roomy master suite with a limestone fireplace, a private terrace with an over-the-treetops ocean view, a fitted walk-in closet and a deluxe bathroom with a steam shower and a heated limestone floor.

A lower level includes a mirror-walled fitness room, a stone-floored wine cellar and a media lounge with an outside entrance and an integrated surround-sound system, and the estate’s sprawling grounds provide two large motor courts, a detached three-car garage with an attached office and a half bathroom, vast lawns and manicured gardens, a swimming pool and spa and equestrian facilities that include fenced pastures and a horse barn.

Helberg, one of the highest-paid actors on television — who earnings close to $1 million per episode, and his wife, actress Jocelyn Towne, niece of Oscar-winning screenwriter/-filmmaker Robert Towne, additionally maintain a home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles where in the fall of 2011 they paid $2.9 million for a 1927 Mediterranean Revival revival residence of not quite 4,200 square feet sold by Charlie Sheen and his third ex-wife, Brooke Mueller.

