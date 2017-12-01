Simon Cowell Snags Ocean View Estate in Malibu

Word on the high-end Malibu real estate street is that music producer and televised talent show tycoon Simon Cowell is just about to complete the $25 million purchase of an ocean view estate in Malibu, California. On a high bluff near Puerco Canyon and listed at $26.995 million, the 1.63-acre spread is being sold by Las Vegas Sun publisher Brian Greenspun, a longtime pal and political supporter of Bill and Hillary Clinton, who will lucratively almost quadruple the $6.95 million paid for the property in 2003.

A gated drive lined with palm trees and tropical foliage passes under a porte cochère as it enters a vast enclosed motor court at the front of the approximately 10,000-square-foot, low-slung single-story contemporary villa. Spare but still comfortable and luxurious interior spaces are finished with a subdued but tony mix of lustrous dark chocolate toned hardwood floors and creamy beige Beaumaniere stone floors set against luminous, hand-finished white Venetian plaster walls. The estate’s seven bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms include a secluded guest suite with private entrance and an ocean-view master suite with fireplace and dual bathrooms — one with another fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass sliders, plus a massage/spa retreat.

More Dirt Gerard Butler Lists Opulent New York City Duplex Loft

Skylight topped and, hence, sunlight flooded open-plan living, dining and entertaining spaces orbit around a freestanding, double-sided fireplace clad in the same smooth Beaumaniere stone as the floor and expansive walls of floor-to-ceiling glass panels slide open the house to a stone-paved courtyard with swimming pool and spa while terraces along the back of the house give way to a koi pond and a great sweep of lawn with palm-framed ocean view. Additional amenities include a walled and lighted tennis court, an outdoor kitchen, garage space for four cars, dedicated staff quarters, a comprehensive security system and, for beach access, a private path that makes a long zigzag down the steep hillside below the backyard.

The famously cantankerous and lavish living British music and television entrepreneur maintains an international residential property portfolio that includes a substantial residence in the hoity-toity Holland Park area of London and a three-bedroom apartment in a posh, Peter Pennoyer-designed boutique apartment house in New York City’s Upper East Side snapped up in 2014 for $10.85 million. In 2011, Cowell picked up a sleek, 7,200-square-foot Hal Leavitt-designed contemporary in the ultra-trendy and brutally spendy Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills he bought from then-AEG Live CEO Randy Phillips for $15.5 million and he’s recently completed a March & White decorative overhaul of his 9,000-plus-square-foot mansion in the Flats of Beverly Hills he bought in 2008 for $8 million from Jennifer Lopez and recently had a decorative makeover by his favorite London-based interior designers March & White into a family-friendly home with a sophisticated and unquestionably colossally costly monochromatic palette.

listing photos: Newmark Residential