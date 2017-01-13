SELLER: Shepard Smith

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $4,900,000

SIZE: 2,341 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Fox News anchor Shepard Smith put his long-time condominium at The Greenwich in New York City’s Greenwich Village up for sale at $4.9 million, as was first spotted by the celebrity property gossips at Luxury Listings. The Mississippi-born anchorman, slinging news for Fox since 1996, purchased the 2,341-square-foot condo in May 2004 for $1.875 million and this is not, as it turns out, the first time at the real estate rodeo for Mister Shepard. The two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment, on a lower floor of the 12-story full-service building, was put up for sale in September 2011 at $4 million and the price dropped to $3.95 million before it was taken off the market in mid-February the following year.

With deliciously high 13-foot ceilings, Venetian plaster walls and dark chocolate-colored hardwood floors, the apartment opens to a 41-plus-foot long, bowling alley-like entrance gallery. A windowless dining area links the entrance gallery to a loft-like great room that comfortably accommodates two separate but adjoining seating areas, one arranged for optimal viewing of a huge television, plus an open-plan kitchen expensively fitted with glossy wood cabinets, granite counter tops, sleek stainless steel appliances and a triangular-shaped island with raised, three-seat snack counter. Unfortunately the luxuriously renovated guest bathroom opens directly into the dining room — not exactly ideal for anyone who requires a mid-meal visit to the loo — and the carved stone torso of a naked man sitting on the side table is also, in this property gossip’s utterly meaningless opinion, also unfortunate but, of course, easily remedied.

Both bedrooms are located the rear of the apartment and open off of a small lounge area furnished with a demi lune sofa, burled wood coffee table and wall-mounted television. The smaller bedroom, separated from the den by a floor-to-ceiling curtain rather than an actual door, has a built-in desk space and wardrobe while the substantially larger master bedroom offers two custom-fitted walk-in closets that flank a dressing hall, a convenient laundry closet, and a bathroom with spa tub and glass-enclosed steam shower. The apartment is fitted with a comprehensive home automation system that controls the lighting, audio-visual equipment, electronic window shades, and heating and cooling systems.

Built shortly after the turn of the 20th century as a department store and converted to luxury condos right after the turn of the 21st century, The Greenwich is certainly no stranger to high-profile residents. Tech tycoon and contemporary art collector Peter Norton owns a terraced penthouse purchased per property records in late 2007 for $6.8 million and fashion designer Michael Kors has owned a 2,224-square-foot unit on an upper floor since November 2005 when he bought it for $3,995,000 from Jon Stewart.

Listing photos and floor plan: Corcoran