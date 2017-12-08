Shaun White Picks Up Laurel Canyon Micro-Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

Celebrated film, television and Broadway composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, a Grammy, Emmy and Tony winner as well as a five-time Oscar nominee, sold off the larger portion of his two-parcel multi-structure compound above L.A.’s Laurel Canyon for $1.6 million and property records show a corporate entity linked to two-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White purchased a 50% undivided interest in the property. Unconfirmed scuttlebutt on the celebrity real estate street is the other half interest was acquired, via blind trust, by the ginger-haired snowboarder’s fashion-savvy musician girlfriend Sarah Barthel, one half of the electro-pop duo Phantogram.

The property consists of two structures separated by a lushly planted courtyard garden with meandering pea gravel patios laced with brick pathways and a trellised deck picturesquely cantilevered over a koi pond. The larger structure, just over 1,300-square-feet on two floors, has an office/games lounge on the ground floor that opens through French doors to the gardens while the upstairs, with high-pitched vaulted ceiling lined with large skylights that flood the airy space with natural light, houses a state-of-the-art recording studio.

Invisible from the street behind the two-story studio building, a classic 1920’s California bungalow of about 1,200-square-feet has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The front door opens directly into a cozily proportioned living room that features ivory-colored hardwood floors, a mosaic tile accented fireplace, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a bank of French doors to a deck with built-in bench seating and over-the-foliage sky and canyon views. The spacious separate dining room, comfortably seats 14 under a vaulted, exposed beam ceiling while the unusually brick-floored eat-in kitchen, more than likely to undergo a significant overhaul, has a charming breakfast nook with cushioned built-in banquette and butcher block counter tops on eye-catching if arguably downright kooky, two-tone turquoise and baby blue painted wood cabinets.

Property records indicate Shaiman sold the smaller piece of the compound — an almost 1,800-square-foot architectural with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms — for $1.4 million to veteran television and documentary producer Ethan Goldman.

White, who will head to PyeongChang, South Korea, in February to try to add to his Olympic medal collection, has long been a property gossip column regular who frequently buys, renovates and sells multi-million dollar homes in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas. This year alone, the superstar athlete sold an unassuming four-bedroom tract house in Carlsbad, Calif., for $1.075 million as well as an oceanfront contemporary in Encinitas, Calif., that went for $7.995 million and a sleek, glassy architectural in the Hollywood Hills he purchased in August 2015 for $6.4 million and sold in July to “Shark Tank’s” Robert Herjavec for $6.7 million.

White’s current residential holdings stretch from coast to coast and include a small condo in Park City, Utah and a two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom terraced penthouse in New York City’s East Village he nabbed in 2008 for $1.909 million and briefly set out for sale earlier this year at $2.799 million. He also maintains two side-by-side properties behind gates on a high, ocean-view bluff on Malibu’s celeb-popular Point Dume, both of which had previously been owned by “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss. White bought the first property in 2013 for $8.94 million — it came up as a luxury lease earlier this year at $17,500 per month — and snapped up the neighboring house in the last days of 2016 in an off-market deal for $10.75 million.

listing photos: Century Park Realty