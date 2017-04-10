SELLER: Shaun White

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $6,950,000

SIZE: (approx.) 4,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Less than two years after he bought it, two-time Olympic gold medal winning snowboarding superstar Shaun White heaved his wood-clad concrete and glass contemporary high in the hills above Hollywood and the Sunset Strip back up for sale at $6.95 million. The half-pipe specialist, also a dedicated musician who plays guitar for the electronic rock band Bad Things, purchased the approximately 4,500-square-foot architectural in August 2015 for $6.4 million from property developer Maxim Cherniavsky, a former bachelor contestant on Russia’s version of “The Bachelor.” Current listings indicate there are five bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms.

The pleasantly boxy house features an open floor plan with gallery white walls, ashy-brown hardwoods and a long wall of green-tinted floor-to-ceiling glass that allow for open views that sweep over the canyon to the downtown skyline. Just inside the front door, where everyone who enters the house must see and ogle it, there’s a de rigueur if arguably woefully passé glass-fronted wine cellar and custom LED lighting strips crisscross the ceiling like laser beams. At one end of the lofty space the living room is anchored by a fireplace surmounted by a gigantic flat-screen television and at the other end a dining area is completely open to a sleekly appointed kitchen with snow-white cabinets and striated beige granite counter tops that waterfall over the ends of the double wide center island.

A bedroom on the ground floor is furnished as an office/music studio and the master bedroom was positioned on the upper floor to maximize the glittery city-lights view through two solid walls of floor-to-ceiling windows, one of which opens to a small private terrace. The master suite additionally offers a fitted walk-in closet and is rather unusually designed, perhaps with exhibitionists and/or voyeurs in mind, without any sort of door or barrier between the bedroom and the bathroom that includes a shower lined in slabs of book matched marble and a freestanding two-person soaking tub set on a marble platform in front of a picture window.

Floor to ceiling glass panels in the living and dining areas slide open to a dining and lounging deck that spans the full width of the house and steps down to backyard that is unusually large and flat for a home in the hills. Next to a stretch of lawn that runs out to the bluff’s edge there’s a dark-bottom swimming pool and a circular spa elevated just enough to allow for an over-the-hedge city lights view.

Mister White, a.k.a. The Flying Tomato due to his signature flaming red hair, has become a property gossip column regular who maintains an often in flux portfolio of luxury properties. In addition to the Hollywood Hills house he’d like to jettison and a modest condo in Park City, UT, Mister White also owns a stylishly remodeled 1950s ranch-style residence on an ocean-front bluff above Westward Beach on Malibu’s prestigious Point Dume that he picked up in October 2013 for $8.94 million — it came up as a rental earlier this year at $17,500 per month — as well as an ocean-front home atop a high bluff in Encinitas, CA, that he bought in August 2012 for $3.85 million and put up for sale earlier this year with a $7.995 million price tag.

Listing photos: Duke Partners Properties