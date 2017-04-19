SELLERS: Sharon and Woody Jackson

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $2,899,000

SIZE: 4,114 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Sharon and Woody Jackson, she a talent manager and high-powered partner at William Morris Endeavor and he a film and television composer whose credits include “Nashville,” have made their covetously private mini-compound in the Nichols Canyon area of Los Angeles available at $2,899,000. The steeped-in-showbiz couple purchased the property in 2003 for $925,000 and listing details show the gated property, represented by Billy Rose and Jon Grauman at The Agency, is hidden behind a tall hedge with a lavender and orange tree lined drive and state-of-the-art 16-camera security system.

Together there are four bedrooms and five bathrooms in about 3,900-square-feet divided between the late 1940’s main house and self-contained two-story guesthouse. The extensively updated, slightly more than 2,500-square-foot main house has three en suite bedrooms with direct access to the outdoors, three sleekly remodeled bathrooms and airy, open-plan living and entertaining spaces with gallery white walls, wide plank white oak floorboards, open-beam ceilings and generous expanses of glass that facilitate an effortless and quintessentially Californian indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

The L-shaped combination living/dining room is anchored by a fireplace and has two generous banks of telescopic glass sliders and the just about all-white kitchen features a crisply monochromatic mix of snow-white solid surface and thickly veined slab marble countertops, a large center island with integrated snack bar, and a pricy array of up-to-date designer appliances. An exterior staircase leads down from an expansive entertaining/dining deck that extends off the kitchen to a private music studio and grassy yard while a landscaped walkway connects the main house to the nearly 1,400-square-foot guesthouse that offers on its upper floor an en suite bedroom, spacious living room with fireplace, and sleek, all-white kitchenette that opens to a deck surrounded by bamboo and outfitted with retractable sunshades. The lower level provides an additional bathroom, laundry facilities and a media lounge outfitted with a digital projector and automated screen that drops out of the ceiling.

Outdoor living and recreation spaces include a couple of large decks, several raised bed planters, a classic kidney-shaped swimming pool set into a brick terrace, and off-street parking for at least four cars.

