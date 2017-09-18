Seth Meyers Lists Condo in Distinguished Lower Manhattan Building

SELLER: Seth Meyers

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $4,500,000

SIZE: 994 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Late night chat show host Seth Meyers, who savagely roasted then reality TV host Donald Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner and frequently uses his “Late Night” bully pulpit to lampoon and lambaste now President Trump, listed a renovated, pre-war condo in a distinguished building in New York City’s West Village with an asking price of $4.5 million. The former “Saturday Night Live” head writer, nominated for an astonishing 17 Emmys but the winner of just one, purchased the humbly proportioned if hardly inexpensive twelfth floor condo in late 2013 for $3.525 million.

Since that time the wood-floored 994-square-foot unit, in a full-service Bing & Bing-built building across from Abingdon Square Park with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, has been renovated with new kitchen and bathrooms. A surprisingly spacious foyer with itty-bitty coat closet is open to the irregularly shaped dining area that cleverly incorporates a built-in banquette. It’s two steps down from the foyer/dining area to a roomy, 26-foot-long living room with fireplace and three south-facing windows that fill the room with natural light. The dining area, which comfortably seats four, is open to a high-end but positively puny kitchen that nonetheless manages to accommodate a porcelain apron sink, a dishwasher, an imported French range and a full-sized refrigerator plus an under-the-counter beverage fridge. Both bedrooms are comfortably sized and en suite, one with an entire wall of closets and built-ins and the other with three closets, two of them ample walk-ins.

The listing was first sussed out by the eagle-eyed celeb property gossips at Mansion Global.

Meyers, in addition to his “Late Night” duties a co-writer and co-executive producer for the IFC documentary parody series “Documentary Now!”, already acquired his next downtown home, a substantially larger duplex in a discreetly posh building across from Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village that was previously owned by Mary-Louise Parker. The approximately 3,200-square-foot duplex, which he and his human rights attorney wife Alexi Meyers picked up just about a year ago for $7,529,500, has 4-5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, two fireplaces, a windowed laundry room and an arguably somewhat small kitchen with a decidedly enviable walk-in pantry.

exterior photo: Christopher Bride for Property Shark; interior photos and floor plan: Maxwell Jacobs