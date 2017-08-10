Fashion Mogul Serge Azria Lists Duplex Penthouse atop Celeb-Stacked New York City Building

SELLER: Serge Azria

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $17,300,000

SIZE: 3,471 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Although the purchase agreement was signed in late 2015, it was only just over five months ago that retail fashion mogul and international property gossip column regular Serge Azria closed a $14.3 deal for a duplex penthouse in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood that he’s likety-split flipped back on the market at $17.3 million. The penthouse, the first available for resale in the building that has attracted a who’s who of entertainment industry luminaries, has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,471-square-feet of luxuriously appointed interior space with another 1,100-square-feet of private outdoor space. Common charges and taxes ring up to a mouth-drying $13,849 per month.

A key-lock elevator opens directly into what listing details call a “great room” with wide plank white oak floorboards, a five-foot wide linear fireplace, six north-facing four-pane sash windows with automated privacy blinds and a trio of steel-encased columns that support a ruggedly muscular wood ceiling beam. The kitchen, custom designed by acclaimed designer Christopher Peacock, features brass fixtured furniture-grade cabinetry and a massive, double wide marble-topped island with integrated six-stool snack counter. Both guest bedrooms are en suite and overlook the building’s 4,000-square-foot central courtyard as does the master suite that includes three spacious closets, two of them walk-ins, plus a sleekly appointed bathroom with sandblasted glass details and a free-standing soaking tub in from of a floor-to-ceiling panel of book-matched black marble. A small, second floor atrium with polished concrete floors opens to a landscaped roof terrace with open city views, a built-in stainless steel outdoor kitchen and, a rarity on any urban rooftop, a tiny patch of grass.

Listing agent Fredrik Eklund, star of the Emmy-nominated reality series “Million Dollar Listing New York,” says “443 Greenwich is the star-studded ‘it’ building of downtown” and that he and fellow listing agents John Gomes and Julia Spillman, all with the Douglas Elliman Eklund Gomes Team, “envision another major celebrity purchasing this penthouse and joining the many A-listers who already call the building home.” Some of those A-listers include Rebel Wilson, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, Meg Ryan, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake who paid $20.185 million for their 5,375-square-foot terraced penthouse.

The full-service building offers a long list of desirable amenities that include 24-hour doormen and concierge services, state-of-the-art security, a climate controlled wine cellar, a children’s playroom, a 5,000-square-foot landscaped roof terrace, a 71-foot long indoor swimming pool and a fitness center with men’s and women’s locker rooms and a Turkish Hamman. The biggest draw for famous folk, however, is likely the tile-lined subterranean motor court that can’t be seen from the street and, hence, allows residents and invited guests to enter and exit the building without being spotted by paparazzi or other passersby.

The Tunisian born CEO and creative director for brands such as Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliot is certainly no stranger to international real estate gossip columns. Last year it was reported in the New York Post Mister Azria was in contract to purchase another duplex penthouse, also in Tribeca, with three bedrooms, three full and 3.5 bathrooms, two kitchens and two private terraces. In Los Angeles he owns at least three multi-million dollar properties including a bluff-top residence on Malibu’s Point Dume acquired in early 2010 for $7.45 million and listed earlier this year as a furnished summer rental at $27,500 per month, a not quite seven-acre oceanfront compound in the super-exclusive Paradise Cove area of Malibu scooped up in the spring of 2013 for a spine-straightening $41 million from late super-producer Jerry Weintraub and a seven bedroom and 12-bathroom mansion just above the Bel Air Country Club that he snatched up from Sandy Gallin in 2011 for $21 million and currently has for sale at $35 million.

building photos and floorplan: Douglas Elliman Real Estate; interior photos: Rich Caplan