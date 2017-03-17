SELLER: Serge Azria

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $35,000,000

SIZE: (approx.) 12,000 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Mid-priced apparel tycoon Serge Azria quietly pocket-listed a spectacular, Hollywood-pedigreed estate in a particularly plummy pocket of L.A.’s posh Bel Air community with a decidedly haute couture $35 million price tag. The mansion, which presides over two-thirds of an acre tucked into a hairpin curve, was originally designed by acclaimed architect Paul Williams and was the long-time home of actress Jane Wyatt, winner of three Emmys for her portrayal of the quintessentially sensible mother on the 1950s TV series “Father Knows Best.”

The estate was purchased not quite a year after Wyatt’s October 2006 passing by entertainment industry power player turned ultra-high-end house flipper Sandy Gallin who reimagined and considerably expanded the main house. After first listing it over the summer of 2009 with a pie-in-the-sky $32 million asking price, Mister Gallin finally sold it to Mister Azria, the Tunisia-born creative force behind the Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliot brands, in April 2011 for $21 million.

Digital marketing materials, which glowingly describe the property as “an enchanting experience joining superior craftsmanship, acclaimed landscape design, [and] brilliant lighting details,” do not reveal many details about the current configuration of the casually sumptuous mansion but marketing materials from the time Mister Azria acquired it show the just shy of 12,000 square-foot residence has seven bedrooms, a dozen bathrooms and at least seven fireplaces. A foyer with an elegant curved staircase gives way to numerous graciously proportioned public rooms as well as a cavernous kitchen while an extensive basement contains a media lounge, billiards pub, climate-controlled wine cellar, and comprehensive fitness/spa facility. In the pristine, park-like backyard, an outdoor living room overlooks an infinity-edged swimming pool that extends an unapologetically melodramatic 110 feet long, more than one-third the length of a football field.

Azria, no stranger to international real estate gossip columns, maintains an often in flux collection of luxury homes in both Los Angeles and New York City. In addition to a bluff-top residence on Malibu’s prestigious Point Dume, currently available as a furnished summer rental at $27,500 per month, he additionally owns a not quite seven-acre oceanfront compound in the arguably even more exclusive Paradise Cove area scooped up in the spring of 2013 for a spine-straightening $41 million from late super-producer Jerry Weintraub. And earlier this year the retail fashion mogul completed the $9.4 million purchase of a slightly more than 3,100-square-foot duplex penthouse in an eco-consciously converted, mid 19th-century cast iron building in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood that was reported to have also attracted the deep-pocketed real estate attentions of John Legend, Bradley Cooper and fashion designer Alexander Wang.

Listing photo: Westside Estate Agency