SELLER: Sean Combs

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $5,700,000

SIZE: 2,300 square feet, 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: After nearly five years on and off the market at steadily declining prices that started at an in-hindsight abysmally optimistic $8.5 million, Sean Combs, alternatively known as Puffy, Puff Daddy, P Diddy and/or just plain Diddy, finally sold his high-floor pied-à-terre at the swanky Park Imperial building in Midtown Manhattan in an all-cash deal worth $5.7 million. The sale price was well below its last asking price of $6.5 million but still almost $2 million more than the $3.82 million he paid in February 2005. Originally configured with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, the approximately 2,300-square-foot, city- and Central Park-view aerie was, per floor plans included with online listings, reconfigured with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The high-floor unit opens to a bedroom-sized foyer and a completely closed off eat-in kitchen with black granite tile flooring and eastern views of the muscular Midtown skyline. The lofty, nearly 500-square-foot corner living/dining room has two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and a built-in media cabinet that holds quite possibly the largest television ever made. The view out of the condo’s north-facing windows sweeps out over Central Park but, alas, the once unobstructed view is now broken — and arguably ruined — by the 950-foot tall, limestone-clad Robert A.M. Stern-designed apartment tower going up at 220 Central Park West not to mention the daringly cantilevered and even taller, 1550-foot-high super-tower under construction at 225 W. 57th Street. One of the original bedrooms was converted to an office/den with a walk-in wet bar installed in what was originally a bathroom while the master suite, privately situated in a wing by itself, includes a spacious bedroom with bird’s eye views over Central Park, five closets — two of them walk-ins, and a luxurious bathroom with radiant heated floor.

The entrepreneurial rapper/producer, who Forbes estimated hauled in an astonishing $62 million in 2016 and presides over a fortune of nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars, has long maintained a hardcore real estate baller-style portfolio of private residences. Even though Mister Diddy sold a 3.25-acre estate in Alpine, NJ, in the fall of 2016 for $5.5 million — he originally listed it in 2011 for $13.5 million — he still owns a waterfront estate on Miami Beach’s fabled Star Island that he picked up in late 2003 for $14.5 million, a glassy contemporary that overlooks Gardiners Bay in the northern reaches of East Hampton, NY, bought in March 1998 for $2.45 million, and a 9-bedroom and 12-bathroom mansion the prestigious Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles scooped up in August 2014 for a spine-straightening $39 million.

Listing photos and floor plan: Douglas Elliman