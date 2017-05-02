Sandy Gallin’s Hamptons Home Still Available (EXCLUSIVE)

When entertainment industry mandarin Sandy Gallin died at 76 after a long battle with cancer, he left behind a picturesque compound in East Hampton, N.Y., listed at $22.5 million. The talent manager extraordinaire-turned-ultra-high-end house-flipper acquired the property in the summer of 2011 for $5.1 million and spent more than a year and an unquestionably considerable fortune on a comprehensive renovation and expansion before putting it back on the market in the fall of 2012 at $24.5 million.

The luxurious yet comfortable compound, on one of East Hampton’s most prestigious and expensive streets, spans more than two acres, and is anchored by a shingled farmhouse-style residence of about 6,500 square feet done up in Gallin’s signature style with sumptuous slip-covered sofas, reclaimed materials such as antique floorboards, and artwork hung in rigid grids. There are roomy living and dining rooms, a cook’s kitchen that opens to a cozy den with a fireplace and a state-of-the-art screening room.

The main house has four bedrooms, and the property has nine full and two half bathrooms among the main house, guest cottage, pool house, garage and a small barn converted to a gym. Perfectly manicured grounds provide a wisteria-draped outdoor living room with a stone fireplace, an apple-tree-bordered al fresco dining patio with an almost ludicrously long picnic table and a stone-edged swimming pool set into a thick carpet of lawn.

Gallin, who represented a trove of A-listers, including Barbra Streisand, Joan Rivers, Cher, Michael Jackson, Richard Pryor and Dolly Parton, sold homes to Marvin Hamlisch, Frank Sinatra and Mark Burnett. He previously owned a 14-acre estate in Bridgehampton, N.Y., that was sold in 2011 for $17.5 million and his last known project in Los Angeles was a Bel-Air mansion long owned by late actress Jane Wyatt that he scooped up in 2007 for $7 million, extensively renovated and expanded and, after about two years, sold in 2011 for $21 million to retail fashion magnate Serge Azria, who has it back up for sale at $35 million.

The property is represented by Linda Haugevik at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

