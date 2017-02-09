OWNER: Sandra Bullock

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $15,000 per month

SIZE: 3,153 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: A three bedroom and three-bathroom home above Los Angeles’s Sunset Strip that’s long been owned, if not occupied, by top-earning Tinseltowner Sandra Bullock has come available as a luxury furnished rental with a deep-pocketed price of $15,000 per month. The Oscar-winning star of “The Blind Side” (2009), not slated to appear on the silver screen until sometime in 2018 with Dakota Fanning and Matt Damon in the George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh produced heist comedy “Ocean’s Eight,” purchased the Zen-inspired California contemporary in the early days of 2001 for $1.485 million.

The 3,153-square-foot home, just up the street from the internationally famed and forever chic Chateau Marmont Hotel, opens to voluminous and sky-light topped foyer with stone-tiled floor that leads to a comfortably appointed living room with fireplace, vaulted ceiling and built-in entertainment/media cabinet. The adjoining eat-in kitchen has a vaulted and sky light topped ceiling and all the expected high-end stainless steel appliances one can and should reasonably expect in a $15,000 per month rental. There are two guest/family bedrooms, one of them with a sleeping loft accessible via a corkscrew staircase, plus a spacious office lined with built-in desk space. The commodious master suite, with vaulted ceiling and glass doors to the gardens, has a bathroom described in listing descriptions as “sexy” with soaking tub set on chunky wood blocks and a separate steam-equipped shower. Lush, tropically landscaped gardens surround the house and include a courtyard-style yard where a tented loggia overlooks a swimming pool surrounded by flag stone terracing.

This is not the first time the Miz Bullock has made the Sunset Strip house available as a rental. In April 2015 the property was set out for lease at $18,500 per month but the price dropped to $14,500 per month before it was taken off the market, or perhaps rented, five months later.

Miz Bullock is well known amongst property gossips and celebrity real estate aficionados as a dyed-in-the-wool residential real estate baller with a vast portfolio of multi-million dollar homes that stretches from coast to coast. In Los Angles, in addition to the Sunset Strip pad now available for rent, her holdings include a 1,672-square-foot condo on a high floor of the celeb-studded Sierra Towers complex in West Hollywood that was quietly picked up in early 2014 for $3.35 million as well as an impressively pedigreed 8,110-square-foot Tudor mansion in Beverly Hills bought in the spring of 2011 for $16.19 million and previously owned by Marlo Thomas, David Geffen, radio tycoon Norm Pattiz and Hard Rock Café co-founder Peter Morton. Our research shows the veteran actress and occasional film and television producer additionally maintains: A townhouse in downtown New York City purchased in early 2000 for $3.35 million; A 6,615-square-foot Victorian confection in the Garden District of New Orleans acquired in June 2009 for $2.25 million; A waterfront estate on Georgia’s Tybee Island purchased up over the summer of 2001 for $1.495 million; a small ski chalet on more than 5.5 acres in Jackson Hole, WY, and at least half of a dozen homes in and around Austin, Texas.

Listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty